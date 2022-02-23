BWW Review: THE TIMES THEY ARE A-CHANGIN': THE MUSIC & LYRICS OF BOB DYLAN at Colorado Symphony

Bob Dylan is many things, among them a music icon. Though, it is often the covers of his songs that live louder. Under the baton of Steve Hackman, the Colorado Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to Dylan in a way that truly highlights the original artist.

A new, imaginative tribute to Bob Dylan, Hackman's The Times They Are A-Chanign': The Words and Music of Bob Dylan is filled with passion and thoughtfulness. You can feel Hackman's admiration for Dylan and his original works. Framed into 3 or 4 sets of songs, classics such as "Like a Rolling Stone," "Knockin' On Heaven's Door," and "Blowing in the Wind" are reimagined for the orchestra with an accompanying choir, this time that choir being the Colorado Symphony Chorus.

Overall, the entire experience from start it finish was a balanced evening of musical creativity and homage. Though, I admit, some things worked better than others. The orchestral arrangements themselves were certainly a highlight and worked most well with the selections from Dylan's discography. What I feel worked less well was the choral arrangements. There were only a few pieces, among them "Blowing in the Wind" that fit nicely in the voices of the chorus, whereas others seem like they would work better with a small group of soloists, perhaps 2 on each part, that can be out front of the orchestra and more represented. In my own musicianship, I am a singer first, and so I was equally excited for the Symphony Chorus to perform as I was honed in to every mistake. The choir was, at times, rough around the edges. Diction was a constant struggle, which only becomes more of a problem when the audience knows the songs you're singing.

What I appreciate most about this sort of programming from the Colorado Symphony is simply the space they make for it to be showcased. Hackman is a thoughtful, talented composer and conductor. I can only wait with anticipation to hear the next artist he may highlight.