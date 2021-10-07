BEETHOVEN IN THE ROCKIES Opens This Friday With The Colorado Piano Trio And The Greeley Chamber Orchestra

Beethoven in the Rockies, a concert series based in Greeley, Colorado, starts its first concert this Friday night at the UNC Campus Commons Performance Hall with the Colorado Piano Trio, UNC Asian Mixed Ensemble, and the Greeley Chamber Orchestra.

Adam Piotr Żukiewicz, Associate Professor of Piano at the University of Northern Colorado, is the founder and artistic director of Beethoven in the Rockies. Other festival members include Jittapim (Nan) Yamprai, Artistic Co-Director, Hanguang Wang, Managing Director, Shuang "Iris" Zhang, Marketing and Media Director, and Edward W. Hardy, Digital Marketing Director and Artistic Advisor.

'We envision a future in which diverse communities of the Northern Colorado region collaborate and stimulate artistic creativity and innovation. Economical and political divisions are transformed into constructive dialogues and actions focused on empowering all communities. Musical concerts become events where communities can express and celebrate their individual identities and collective commonalities."

The Colorado Piano Trio, consisting of violinist Jubal Fulks, pianist Adam Piotr Żukiewicz, and cellist Gal Faganel, will perform with the Greeley Chamber Orchestra on the opening night concert entitled The Revival; directed by Dan Frantz. The program includes Beethoven's Triple Concerto, Symphony No. 7 in A major, and a new arrangement of the "Ode to Joy" from Symphony No. 9.

Tickets for the opening and closing concerts are $12 for adults, $8 for seniors age 65 years and older, $8 for non-UNC students, and $5 for UNC students with an ID and can be purchased online at tickets.unco.edu or at the door (1051 22nd St, Greeley, CO 80639). All other concerts are free and open to the public.