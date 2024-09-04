Arvada Center Stakes Patriarchy With DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities 2024-2025 Theatre Season continues with a horror play that gleefully puts a stake through the heart of the patriarchy itself.

Kate Hamill's Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy is a funny yet gory feminist new take on Bram Stoker's Victorian vampire story. Directed by Carolyn Howarth, Dracula opens September 27 in the Black Box Theatre.

This production is underwritten by Diana and Mike Kinsey. The Artistic Director for the Arvada Center is Lynne Collins.

“No matter where you fall on the ‘I love vampires' or ‘I hate vampires' meter, I think you're gonna dig this adaptation,” said Director Carolyn Howarth. “It's funny AND scary. It surprises. And this feels like exactly the right moment for this particular twist on this particular classic. Couched in the form of a horror story, it really is so much more. It might even be a call to action.”

The Arvada Center production is directed by Carolyn Howarth, with costume design by Clare Henkel and sound design by Jason Ducat. The cast includes returning Arvada Center favorites like Jessica Austgen, Noelia Antweiler, Geoffrey Kent, and Gareth Saxe. A full cast and creative crew list is below.

The Arvada Center firmly believes that everyone should experience the transcendent power of the arts. We are proud to offer accessibility accommodations for people who are d/Deaf, or hard of hearing including two scheduled performances with American Sign Language interpretation Oct. 10 at 7:30 PM and Oct. 20 at 2:00 PM, and an Audio Described Performance on Oct. 30 at 1:00 PM. To learn more about this and all of our other accessibility offerings, visit our Accessibility webpage and reach out to the Box Office at info@arvadacenter.org or 720-898-7200.

Tickets start at $47. To learn more about the show and to purchase tickets to Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really, visit the production webpage: https://arvadacenter.org/events/dracula-a-feminist-revenge-fantasy-really.

