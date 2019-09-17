Arts & Venues Presents New Exhibitions And Related Programming At McNichols Building

Denver Arts & Venues announces fall art exhibitions at McNichols Civic Center Building.

Street Art Murals: From Blank Urban Walls to Works of Art (first floor community gallery, through Sept. 29) Through the award-winning Urban Arts Fund (UAF), Denver draws locally, nationally and internationally renowned artists to transform the blank canvases of ordinary urban walls into stunning works of art. The photos by Denver-based mural art photographer Peter Kowalchuk, showcase several Denver Urban Arts Fund highlights.

Para mi Pueblo preview (first floor Nook, through Oct. 25) Through a large-format artwork, Carlos Frésquez and Francisco Zamora explore past indigenous histories through the complexity of current Chicano culture, two decades into the new millennium.

Bauhaus 100: Design and Sustainability (Boettcher Cultural Pavilion, second floor, through Dec. 22) The Bauhaus movement was forged in 1919 Germany, a school of thought focused on good design, and affordable, well-made objects. This exhibition is designed to inspire a conversation about sustainable practices, highlighting beautiful, well-designed and well-made objects likely to be kept long-term.

Para mi Pueblo: Chicano/a Muralists of Colorado (third floor, through Dec. 22) From the late 1960s to the present, Chicano/a muralists have actively transformed the urban landscapes of Colorado, creating public images that celebrate the diversity and history of the state. For more than 50 years, these Chicana/o muralists have chronicled both the past and the present, while also offering new visions of a shared future.

Hunger Through My Lens (first floor community gallery, Oct. 1-25) The Hunger Through My Lens virtual experience is a multi-media exhibit featuring photography, video, audio and virtual reality to provide a journey of what hunger looks like in Colorado.

All exhibitions are free and open to the public Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Additional events will be hosted throughout the fall giving opportunities for visitors to go deeper into the art shows.

McNichols Project, Sept. 21, 6 p.m. Celebrating interior design with Bauhaus 100 and outdoor artwork with Para Mi Pueblo and Street Art Murals, McNichols Project: Outside In invites you to explore the connections between beautification, sustainable design, cultural heritage, and the past, present and future of Denver's thriving urban arts. FREE - RSVP on Eventbrite.

Biennial of the Americas, Sept. 25-28 Four days of events, workshops and performances designed to inspire critical thinking, accelerate and transform our business and social connections and promote action. This year's festival theme is "Empathy in Action" and will showcase the people and ideas across North and South America that are moving beyond divisions to build solutions to the most important issues we face together. Visit BiennialOfTheAmericas.org for registration, tickets and other information.

Para mi Pueblo: Chicano Murals of Colorado Conference, Oct. 19, 9:30 a.m. Presented at History Colorado (1200 Broadway) by Chicano Murals of Colorado Project in collaboration with Denver Arts & Venues and History Colorado, this conference brings together scholars and artists to discuss the visual legacy of Chicana/o muralists as advocates and activists whose art has shaped our communities and given a voice to the peoples and places of Colorado. FREE - RSVP at ChicanoMuralsOfColorado.com.

Siqueiros: Walls of Passion - Film Screening, Oct. 19, 4:30 p.m. One of the great Mexican artists of the 20th century and one of three great Mexican muralists (with Diego Rivera and José Clemente Orozco), Siqueiros was a controversy-stirring revolutionary and lifetime activist who lived with theatrical flair and painted on an epic scale. This screening will be followed by a talk back with director Miguel Picker. FREE - RSVP on Eventbrite.





