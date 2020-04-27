Arts & Venues' Cultural Advisory Board Seeks Candidates

The Denver Commission on Cultural Affairs (DCCA) is seeking candidates for open commission positions to oversee the 1% for public art program, serve as trustees of Denver's cultural plan, IMAGINE 2020, advise on arts and cultural issues and act as ambassadors to the community.

The DCCA was established in 1991 to support the mayor's office and act as an advisory board to Denver Arts & Venues.

The commission is comprised of dynamic and accomplished Denver leaders in the areas of the arts, business and education, all of whom are appointed by the mayor.

Interested applicants should complete the Boards & Commissions Application on denvergov.org AND complete the Denver Commission on Cultural Affairs Application on artsandvenues.com by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020. Incomplete applications or applications received after the deadline will not be accepted. For questions regarding the application or role, please contact Nicole.Medina2@denvergov.org.

The DCCA seeks candidates who represent Denver's diverse community, and is specifically looking for leaders with experience and background working in:

Working artists, arts administrators, creative entrepreneurs, etc.

Strategic Planning & Implementation

Nonprofit Management

Real Estate & Built Environment

Philanthropy

Board Development & Leadership

Marketing & Communication

Diversity, Equity & Inclusiveness

The Mayor appoints commissioners for three-year terms and can serve up to two consecutive terms. The Commission meets monthly the first Tuesday of each month from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at various cultural organizations across the city. Additional information regarding Denver Arts & Venues and the Commission can be found at ArtsandVenues.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You