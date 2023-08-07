Anthony Rodia Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, August 10 - 12

Comedy Works has announced that Anthony Rodia will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Anthony Rodia is one of the hottest up-and-coming stand-up comedians in comedy. His comedy is refreshingly genuine, quick witted and TOTALLY RELATABLE! Anthony's comedy is relatable, real and includes razor sharp observations on marriage, parenthood, road rage and everything else worthy of a social media rant. Within just two years, his ability to intimately depict life in all of its absurdity has attracted a rabid audience comprised of over 700,000 social media followers with 22 million-plus YouTube views.

A first-generation Italian American from New York, he hit social media rankings with his infamous characters Uncle Vinny and Zia Lucia during the pandemic lockdowns. With the onset of quarantine, Anthony captivated his audience delivering a staggering 86 weekly videos. Road Rage Wednesday was the fans' favorite!

Selling out shows left and right nationwide and appearing on programs such as Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, Good Day New York, and Elizabeth & Elisa on News 12, he quietly claimed the throne of “KING OF OFF THE BOAT COMEDY.” Rodia hosted the weekly podcast, Little Bit of Laughs alongside his co-host and radio legend Goumba Johnny. Rodia is currently selling out comedy clubs and theaters across the country out on his Totally Relatable Tour.

Thursday, August 10 / 7:30 PM / $30.00

Friday, August 11 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Saturday, August 12 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $30.00

