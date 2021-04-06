Almost Adults' LGBTQ+ Online Short Play Series Continues April 25

Almost Adults Productions ongoing LGBTQ+ Online Short Play Reading Series continues on Sunday, April 25th at 3:30 PM Mountain Time.

Almost Adults, an inclusive local theatre company has been providing creative opportunities for both beginning and seasoned writers, actors, directors, producers, crew members, and local non-profits since 2015. Once a month on Zoom Almost Adults has been presenting a series of LGBTQ+ short play reading programs bringing together talent and audiences from all over the world.

These events will be livestreamed on the Almost Adults Facebook page which can be found by searching @almostadultstheatre or by joining by emailing writingcoachsf@gmail.com for the Zoom info. This will be a 90-minute event to include a talkback after the readings. Although the content of the plays will focus on issues surrounding the LGBTQ+ community, anyone is welcome to participate. Program info is as follows:

Pinch My What? By Larry Rinkel (New York), Directed by Bradd Howard (Albuquerque, NM) with Max Richards (New York, NY) and Florimond Le Goupil-Maier (New York, NY).

Missing the big Valentine's Day dinner boyfriend Josh had made for him, Nick comes home late from an audition. Turns out Nick has some unusual ideas for getting his big break.

Boy's State by Scott Sickles (New York, NY, Directed by Aaron Leventman (Santa Fe, NM) and performed by Jonathan D'Rozario (New York, NY).

A memoir/monologue involves Stephen King, social anxiety, and boys about attending the 1985 American Legion Keystone Boys State.

The Snake on the Steering Wheel by DC Cathro (Chicago, IL).

Directed by Aaron Leventman with Danette Sills (Santa Fe, NM) and Andra Hunter (Dallas, TX). Lila is concerned about the deteriorating mental faculties of her partner, Jenny, so she proposes an idea.

For Old Times Sake by Patrick Riviere (Provincetown, MA) Directed by Bill Koch (New York, NY) with Aaron Leventman and Bruce Bierman (Berkeley, CA).

A gay male couple during a time of martial law and Covid are grateful to have the other and a moment to celebrate old times' sake with some takeout and near death experiences.