Almost Adults' LGBTQ+ Online Short Play Series Continues

Tune in Sunday, September 27th at 3:00 MT.

The next event for the Almost Adults Productions ongoing LGBTQ+ Online Short Play Reading Series is Sunday, September 27th at 3:00 MT. NOTE EARLY START TIME THIS MONTH IN RESPECT FOR THOSE WHO OBSERVE YOM KIPPUR.

Almost Adults, an inclusive local theatre company and member of Theatre Santa Fe have been providing creative opportunities for both beginning and seasoned writers, actors, directors, producers, crew members, and local non-profits since 2015. Twice a month on Zoom Almost Adults will present a series of LGBTQ+ short play reading programs.

These events will be live-streamed on the Almost Adults Facebook page which can be found by searching @almostadultstheatre. You can also join the Zoom call by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86866507271. This will be a 75-minute event to include a talkback after the readings. Although the content of the plays will focus on issues surrounding the LGBTQ+ community, anyone is welcome to participate. These events will feature both local and national talent alike.

Brian's Poems by Larry Rinkel (Bayshore, NY)

Directed by Matt Cosgwell (MA)

With Danette Sills (Santa Fe, NM), Guy Dunphy (Santa Fe, NM), and Steven Oakey (Santa Fe, NM).

Hoping to track down one of the only copies of an MA dissertation of poetry written by his deceased high-school crush, an elderly man travels to Sao Paolo, Brazil, only to find the library is about to close. But with the help of a somewhat ironic ghost, he finds he might have achieved his ends and then some.

Of Kind and Kindness by Jerome Gentes (Palm Springs, CA)

Directed by Marty Madden (Santa Fe, NM) with Noah Segard (Santa Fe, NM), and Todd Pivetti (San Francisco, CA)

A homoerotic prequel of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night.

Palau by Rob Salerno (Los Angeles, CA)

Directed by Christopher Basile (New York, NY)

With John Reiser (Santa Fe, NM) and Bryce Townsend (New York, NY) Two recently-no-longer young men wrestle their youthful desires against present responsibilities. And maybe go to Micronesia.

