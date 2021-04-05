Al Jackson Comes to Comedy Works South This Thursday

Al Jackson is an American television host, comedian, and actor. He co-hosts the nationally broadcast talk show Daily Blast Live, which is in its fourth season. Al regularly serves as a contributor with weekly segments on the Bob & Tom Radio Show, which boasts 140+ affiliates nationally.

As far as acting goes, Al has appeared on HBO's 2Dope Queens performing stand-up and Jim Jeffries show Legit on FX. He shot over 100 episodes of his BBC Guinness Book of World Records show Officially Amazing. Al's hour-long comedy special Baby Steps was picked up by the global distributor Comedy Dynamics and his half hour comedy special is on Comedy Central.

He has appeared on several Comedy Central shows, including This is Not Happening, The Meltdown, and @midnight. He was also featured on John Oliver's New York Stand Up Special and Dave Attell's Comedy Underground.

