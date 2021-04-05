Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Al Jackson Comes to Comedy Works South This Thursday

Al Jackson is an American television host, comedian, and actor.

Apr. 5, 2021  

Al Jackson Comes to Comedy Works South This Thursday

Al Jackson is an American television host, comedian, and actor. He co-hosts the nationally broadcast talk show Daily Blast Live, which is in its fourth season. Al regularly serves as a contributor with weekly segments on the Bob & Tom Radio Show, which boasts 140+ affiliates nationally.

As far as acting goes, Al has appeared on HBO's 2Dope Queens performing stand-up and Jim Jeffries show Legit on FX. He shot over 100 episodes of his BBC Guinness Book of World Records show Officially Amazing. Al's hour-long comedy special Baby Steps was picked up by the global distributor Comedy Dynamics and his half hour comedy special is on Comedy Central.

He has appeared on several Comedy Central shows, including This is Not Happening, The Meltdown, and @midnight. He was also featured on John Oliver's New York Stand Up Special and Dave Attell's Comedy Underground.

Visit ComedyWorks.com for more information.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Adrienne Walker
Adrienne Walker
Lesli Margherita
Lesli Margherita
Bethany Tesarck
Bethany Tesarck

Related Articles View More Denver Stories
Shows Added to Vinnie Montez at Comedy Works South, April 9- 10 Photo

Shows Added to Vinnie Montez at Comedy Works South, April 9- 10

Generator Theater Company and University Of Denver Dept. Of Theatre Present SAINTS OF FAIL Photo

Generator Theater Company and University Of Denver Dept. Of Theatre Present SAINTS OF FAILURE

COVID-Safe VAN GOGH ALIVE Comes To Life At Stanley Marketplace Photo

COVID-Safe VAN GOGH ALIVE Comes To Life At Stanley Marketplace

Colorado Music Festival Announces 2021 Season Photo

Colorado Music Festival Announces 2021 Season


More Hot Stories For You

  • GOLDA'S BALCONY Announced At The Public Theater Of San Antonio
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look at ANTIGONE at Classic Theater
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Magik Theatre Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEB