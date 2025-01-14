A BEE STORY Comes to Lakewood Cultural Center in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a kaleidoscope of circus elements, acrobatics, dance and live music, ARC Circus will present “A Bee Story” at the Lakewood Cultural Center at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 as a family-friendly feature of the Lakewood Cultural Center Presents 25th anniversary season.

“A Bee Story” is a uniquely Australian, physical-theater show for children and families. At the heart of the show are themes of friendship, working together, environmentalism and sustainability. It tells the story of Queen Bee and Worker Bee who must work together to rebuild their hive after it was destroyed by a bushfire. But things never quite go to plan. The story unfolds through movement, music, circus tricks, exaggerated facial expressions and creative props instead of spoken lines.

“A Bee Story’ is everything you would want in a children’s show. It is charming. It is lovely. It is magical,” says Get Your Coats On.

“A Bee Story” is directed and performed by Robbie Curtis (Cirque du Soleil, Australian Ballet) and Lizzie McRae, musician and performer. The two tell the story with dramatic movements and expressions that engage young audiences and keep them enthralled.

