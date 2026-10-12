AND HERE I AM Will Come to Copenhagen

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“AND HERE I AM,” a one-man theater production written by Hassan Abdulrazzak and performed by Ahmed Tobasi, will run Oct. 22-24 at Blaagaard Teater in Copenhagen, Denmark. The production is presented by Artists on the Frontline and will be performed in Arabic with English subtitles.

The autobiographical production follows Tobasi's journey from growing up in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank to becoming a theater artist. The story explores his experiences under Israeli occupation, his involvement in armed resistance as a teenager and his eventual decision to pursue theater as a form of cultural resistance.

The narrative follows Ahmed as he discovers theater and becomes interested in the possibilities of performance. A discovery in his parents' bedroom forces him to confront his family's history and the conflict between armed resistance and artistic expression. The production combines spoken word, dance and music to tell the story.

Tobasi stars in the production, which is directed by Zoe Lafferty. Abdulrazzak wrote the play, with Sarah Beaton serving as scenic designer. Andy Purve and Jess Bernberg are the lighting designers, Max Pappenheim is the sound designer, and Lanre Malaolu is the choreographer. Samra Bulbol and Issam Rishmawi serve as technical leads.

Performances are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22, and Friday, Oct. 23, at 8 p.m., followed by a Saturday, Oct. 24, performance at 4 p.m. The production runs approximately 80 minutes and is recommended for audiences ages 16 and older.

Following the Oct. 24 performance, Tobasi will participate in an artist talk with Danish journalist and filmmaker Nagieb Khaja from 5:30 to 6 p.m. The discussion will explore the background of the production and the importance of sharing stories from Palestine. Audience members will also have an opportunity to ask questions.

Tickets are priced from 70 to 220 Danish kroner and are available through the theater's official website and the Teaterbilletter ticketing platform. Blaagaard Teater is located at Nørrebrogade 37, 2200 Copenhagen N.

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