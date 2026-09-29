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“Guys and Dolls” is now playing at Det Ny Teater in Copenhagen, Denmark, with performances continuing through Nov. 29, 2026. The musical runs 2 hours and 40 minutes, including a 20-minute intermission, and is recommended for audiences ages 7 and older.

Based on characters and stories by Damon Runyon, “Guys and Dolls” features music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows. The musical is set in 1930s New York and follows gambler Nathan Detroit as he searches for a location for his illegal craps games. Detroit makes a wager with high-roller Sky Masterson, challenging him to take missionary Sarah Brown on a date to Havana. The wager leads to complications as the characters become involved in unexpected romantic relationships.

The Det Ny Teater production is directed by Heinrich Topp Christensen, with choreography by Heather Douglas, scenic design by Simon Wells and costume design by Helle Damgård. Jesper Frank Christensen serves as conductor, Michael Webborn is responsible for musical preparation, Malte Hauge is the lighting designer and Hans Christian Ægidius provides the Danish translation.

Isabel Schwartzbach stars as Sarah Brown, with Kim Hammelsvang as Nathan Detroit and Nicolai Jandorf as Sky Masterson. Preben Kristensen plays Arvide Abernathy, while Karoline Brygmann portrays Miss Adelaide. The cast also includes Kasper Leisner as Lt. Brannigan, Ann Hjort as General Matilda Cartwright, Nis Pedersen as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Simon Nøiers as Benny SouthStreet and Søren Bech-Madsen as Rusty Charlie.

Additional cast members include Lauge Demant as Harry the Horse, James Leece as Angie the Ox, Frederik Espenhain as Joey Bitmor, Cassandra Bækkel, Marie Gersholm Baktoft, Josephine Feit, Linnea Stenbeck, Fannie Johansson and Julia Åkesson as members of the Hot Box, Jacob Prüser as Big Jule, Nils Boyer and Benjamin Windborg as Crapshooters, and Mikkel Hoé as part of the ensemble. Mark Lenskjær Fries, Cecilie Hedin Klagenberg and Rebecca Gusdal are swings. The production features more than 50 actors, singers, dancers and musicians and is performed in Danish.

Performances are generally scheduled Wednesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m., with the production continuing through Nov. 29. Specific performance dates and times are available through the theater and ticketing service.

Tickets are available online through Ticketmaster, with Det Ny Teater also offering ticket purchases by phone and in person at its box office at Gammel Kongevej 29 in Copenhagen. Ticket prices listed by Scenen.dk range from 200 to 900 Danish kroner, depending on the performance and seating.

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