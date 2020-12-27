Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Delaware Theatre Company's Bud Martin Chats With Harry Hamlin

Harry shared about his experiences in Delaware, his love for theatre, his technology company, and how he and his family are doing in quarantine.

Dec. 27, 2020  

Delaware Theatre Company presented an interview with Harry Hamlin as part of its virtual video series.

Bud Martin sat down with Hamlin for a Zoom interview earlier this year.

Check out the video below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


