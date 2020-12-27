VIDEO: Delaware Theatre Company's Bud Martin Chats With Harry Hamlin
Harry shared about his experiences in Delaware, his love for theatre, his technology company, and how he and his family are doing in quarantine.
Delaware Theatre Company presented an interview with Harry Hamlin as part of its virtual video series.
Bud Martin sat down with Hamlin for a Zoom interview earlier this year.
Harry shared about his experiences in Delaware, his love for theatre, his technology company, and how he and his family are doing in quarantine.
Check out the video below!