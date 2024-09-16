The Grand Presents Its 2024-2025 'Stages Of Discovery' Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Grand will present a jam-packed season of educational, entertaining, and inspiring shows through its 2024-2025 Stages of Discovery lineup. The Grand's Stages of Discovery programs present learning opportunities for students in a welcoming theatrical environment, all the way from Preschool through 12th grade. Each of our school matinees has been carefully selected to complement curriculum, social emotional learning, and Delaware State Arts standards as well as the Department of Education's Culturally Responsive Initiative. This year, The Grand is proud to continue its legacy of offering high-quality and educational theatrical programming for students and educators statewide. Discover highlights of the season below!



Kicking off The Grand's Stages of Discovery season will be POLKA DOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL (October 23) in the baby grand, created and performed by Walnut Street Theatre's Touring Outreach Company. Best suited for grades K-6, students will spend the afternoon following Lily Polkadot's move to the “Squares Only” town of Rockaway! As the first Polkadot in an all Square school, Lily faces the almost impossible task of gaining acceptance from her peers. Inspired by the events of Little Rock 9, this musical serves as a fun history lesson about inclusivity! This show supports the learning requirements of DE HB 198.

With SOCIAL MOVEMENTS: 1968 WILMINGTON UPRISING AND OCCUPATION (December 4), students and educators will enjoy a modern dance production looking at the key moments and meaning of Wilmington, Delaware's historic 1968 riots and the subsequent National Guard Occupation of the city. Set to a background of Freedom Songs from the 1960s, text from official documents, and first-person stories, dancers use their bodies to present the stories of the individuals who lived during this era that has had a profound effect on Wilmington, her citizens, and the greater Delaware community to this day. This production includes the performance of “Riot-Us Behavior” and a scholar-led discussion about the events. Best suited for grades 6-12, this show also supports the learning requirements of DE HB 198. And, TEACHING ARTIST (TA) RESIDENCIES by the Delaware Institute for the Arts in Education (DiAE) are available.

Spend another December afternoon in The Playhouse enjoying the magic of Ms. Frizzle and her friends with THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS: LOST IN THE SOLAR SYSTEM (December 10). When the class gets lost on the way to the planetarium, Ms. Frizzle saves the day by blasting into outer space for an epic interplanetary field trip! But when rivalries both old and new threaten to tear the students apart, our young heroes must learn to pull together or risk getting forever lost in the solar system. Hop on the Magic School Bus for a ride in this new musical adaptation based on the original book series published by Scholastic. Best suited for grades K-5.

In May, The Playhouse hosts PETE THE CAT (May 14), another TheatreWorks USA favorite. For Pete the Cat, life is an adventure no matter where you wind up. The minute the groovy blue cat meets The Biddles, he gets the whole family rocking. That is, except for young Jimmy Biddle, the most organized second grader on planet Earth. But when Jimmy draws a blank in art class during the last week of school, it turns out Pete is the perfect pal to help him out. Together, they set out on a mission to help Jimmy conquer second grade art, and along the way, they both learn a little something new about inspiration. Best Suited for grades K-3.

There are tons of fantastic options for educators and students at The Grand this year with our 2024-2025 Stages of Discovery programs; the shows described above are just a small taste of this season's offerings. As Stages of Discovery's Grand Finale, students can experience the joy of live music with the Explorer Concert with the Delaware Symphony Orchestra (May 20) in Copeland Hall. Best suited for grades K-5, The Delaware Symphony is tuned to give students a fantastic opportunity to enjoy a LIVE symphony concert specialized for young audiences!

Tickets are now on sale to the general public and can be purchased online at TheGrandWilmington.org or by calling 302-652-5577 or 302-888-0200. Show times are 9:30 AM or 12:00 PM and ALL shows are 1 hour or a little less. Study guides will be made available in advance for all productions. Please contact The Grand's Discovery Office at Discovery@grandopera.org with any questions.

