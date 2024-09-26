Spotlight: VENUS IN FUR at Clear Space Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



David Ives' hit Broadway comedy crackles with wit and seduction in a limited engagement at in Rehoboth Beach. You won't want to miss it.



After a stormy day of trying to cast the female lead in his decidedly erotic new play, Thomas has given up hope on finding his Vanda. That is until lighting flashes and an actress appears insisting on reading the role. Her audition becomes unlike anything Thomas has experienced before, as the lines between his play and reality begin to blur. Soon it is impossible to tell who is auditioning for whom - and just who really has the upper hand in this charged cat and mouse game about desire, control, coercion, and ultimately... submission and domination.



See for yourself why the New York Times calls the play "delicious... a suspense packed study of the erotics of power... as funny as any play currently on Broadway."



Comments