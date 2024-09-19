Review: 9 TO 5 at Candlelight Music Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We all love Dolly. She wrote all the songs for 9 to 5. On Broadway, the musical had a short life, as did attempts on London’s West End. UK tours and those in Australia met a quick demise. Plan B: license to regional theatres. The show’s producers added a vid with Dolly herself at opening curtain singing the title number. It’s a buoyant anthem about the struggles of working a 9 to 5 job female empowerment and control of one’s future.

The video was a stroke of genius. It sets the tone. We all love Dolly, most notably Wigs, Hair and Makeup wizard Clayton Stacey.

The three leads – co-conspirators? – Violet (Tori Healy), Judy (Lauren Champlin-Moadeli) and Doralee, the Dolly character (Isabel Kruse) have chemistry and harmonize beautifully in “I Just Might”. The lyrics showcase Violet’s emotional measure.

Kruse has the most melodic and vibrant voice of the actors. Parton’s songs are essentially ‘country’ in a pop score. Kruse’s “Cowgirl’s Revenge” channeled the two genres. She is gifted with a stratospheric belt voice. The lyrics of that tune reminded one of “I’m Just a Girl Who Can’t Say No”. Her other number “Backwoods Barbie”, personifies Parton.

Roz (Zoi MG McNamara), the cultist, true believer of her dastardly boss, displays great comic chops. The character lost all her Marian the Librarian inhibitions and bared it all in the ensemble number “Heart To Heart”. It was wildly entertaining.

The highlight production number was the skilled ensemble number, “The Dance of Death”, featuring Hart and Judy. Director/Choreographer Jessica Bostock created Fosse-esque movements and Donyl added fedoras to match.

The Act II opener was a fantasy sequence “One of The Boys”. Performed by Healy and “The Boys” it speaks to changes that are quickly transforming her character.

However, dance-wise, there were two instances where dancers appeared in interludes with no relationship or segue to the next scene. They acted as fill-ins and did nothing to move the story along. A head scratcher.

While the central themes of female empowerment and office culture are universal, some of the dialogue – and comic lines - feel dated and lacking originality. The producers and writers have changed much from the original version from the 80’s. It seems a few scenes and dialogue could be refreshed with a more contemporary take.

Costumes by Donyl are colorful and glitzy, most especially the jackets in the production number “Change It”; heightened and glamorized by the light show produced by Designer Matt Kator. (Bring your sunglasses).

Note: Office tyrant Franklin Hart, Jr (T. Issac Sherman) embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from the firm. He’s got the moola. One would think his suits would be tailored and his pant legs not drag on the floor.

Referencing the video screen with Parton appearing at curtain and then to end the show, slides were employed to offer valuable enhancements to the set design by Jeff Reim.

The story offers an up-to-date memo on the power of camaraderie and resilience, but it does not stand equal to the standards of the previous three productions this year.

If you are looking for feel-good escapism from our fraught political atmosphere, visit the best theatrical value in the region – dinner and theatre – 9 to 5 is the best bet.

Note: The old barn in downtown Arden will be refurbished in late 2025, limiting the number of shows produced. Following the dreams and drive of Julian and Annabelle Borris and John and Lena O’Toole, Candlelight opened in 1969. The premier show was FORUM. Aisle Say was the titular lead in its 2nd production, PAL JOEY. Julian directed. He was lambasted in the News Journal review. Sadly, Mr. A Say crucified that role so badly it has never been brought back. He continues to grieve.

In his early 20’s Julian was one of Mae West’s ‘boys’. Neither he nor John had any money. They asked for volunteers to help in the renovation of the abandoned barn, unoccupied for years.

I recall walking in the first day: through the open ceiling were cumulus clouds, interior walls were crumbling, windows and paint were cracked, more cobwebs than in a haunted house, smelly toilets that hadn’t functioned for years, mice scurrying under your feet. It didn’t matter. Julian and John bought us lunch. They loved everyone. It was cool to be part of it. They began the culture that continues to this day.

Ticket price for dinner and theatre on opening night of FORUM: $6.50. BYOB.

9 to 5: Through October 27

Next Up: HOLIDAY INN – November 16 to December 22

Candlelight Theater Delaware – Dining and Entertainment Beyond Your Expectations (candlelighttheatredelaware.org)

Photos by Tisa Della-Volpe

Comments