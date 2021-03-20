Possum Point Players Set Auditions For SILENT SKY

Possum Point Players and director John Hulse, will hold auditions for the drama "Silent Sky" Monday, March 29, and Tuesday, March 30; both auditions are at 6 pm in Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown. All who audition must be available for show dates June 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 ad 13 and inclement weather weekend dates June 18, 19 and 20.

Director John Hulse suggests that those auditioning have a prepared one-minute contemporary monologue set in 1900's to present day and should also be prepared to cold read from the script. All ethnicities are eligible and encouraged to audition.

The cast requires four females and one male, all of whom can realistically portray the characters over the course of the 20-year span of the plot. They are:

Henrietta Leavitt, age starts in 30's, ends in 50's. Brilliant, determined, meticulous, excited, a dreamer, hard of hearing (wears a period hearing aid), has never much cared for the "status quo."

Margaret Leavitt, age starts in 30's, ends in 50's. A homebody, creative, genuine, sweet-natured, realist. Henrietta's sister. (Ability to sing and pretend to play the piano a plus.)

Peter Shaw, age starts in 30's, ends in 50's. The apprentice to the head astronomer at Harvard, reserved, his views have never really been challenged prior to the events of the play. He is the supervisor of the women at the observatory and in love with Henrietta, as she is with him.

Annie Cannon, age starts in 40's, ends in 60's. A leader of the group of women in the observatory, tough, terse, sure of herself, grows into a firebrand for the suffrage movement.

Williamina Fleming, age starts in 50's, ends in 70's. a Scot, intelligent, witty, warm and outgoing, the first of her kind, smart as a whip and fun. (Role requires a Scottish accent.)

For details of the plot of "Silent Sky," see http://www.possumpointplayers.org. The drama tells the true story of Henrietta Leavitt, an astronomer who was ahead of her time as a woman in the field of astronomy and in the acceptance of women as professionals in scientific fields.

Silent Sky is produced with special arrangements with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

NOTE: PPP follows the mandated COVID-safe protocols for all rehearsals and performances.

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.