PPP Possum Juniors Will Perform INTO THE WOODS

PPP Affiliate Group Possum Juniors 2024 will present Into the Woods, with music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine. Performances will run July 19-21 at Possum Hall Theatre in Georgetown, Delaware.

The Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make.

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece - and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.

The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse.

Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results

Reserved Seats: $12 Students, $15 Adults

Available Online or via the PPP TICKETLINE: 302-856-4560

Tickets also sold at the door if seats are available!

THE CAST

Baker - Grady O’Connell

Witch - Abbi Weeks

Baker’s Wife - Lauren Smack

Cinderella - Ruby Manos

Jack - Giovanni Porfido

Little Red - Skylar Jamele

Rapunzel - Natalie Howard

Jack’s Mother - Erin Morgan

Cinderella's Prince - Gavin Rineer

Rapunzel's Prince - Eric Cespedes

Mysterious Man - Aidan Wiggins

Narrator - Johnny Morehouse

Child (Narrator) - Allyson Crane

Wolf - Gabriel Young

Stepmother - Sophia Lovelace

Florinda - Daphne Mock

Lucinda - Leni Kuska

Steward - Gabriel Young

Cinderella's Father - Laila Courtney

— Giant (Group) —

Emerson Wright • Summer Everngam

Makenna Scheeler • Evelyn Williams • Willow DiMichele

Granny - Evelyn Williams

Cinderella's Mother - Willow DiMichele

Snow White - Makenna Scheeler

Sleeping Beauty - Summer Everngam

The Birds - Emerson Wright

