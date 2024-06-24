PPP Possum Juniors Will Perform INTO THE WOODS

Performances will run July 19-21 at Possum Hall Theatre in Georgetown, Delaware.
PPP Affiliate Group Possum Juniors 2024 will present Into the Woods, with music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine. Performances will run July 19-21 at Possum Hall Theatre in Georgetown, Delaware.
The Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make.
James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece - and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.
The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse.
Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results
Reserved Seats: $12 Students, $15 Adults
Available Online or via the PPP TICKETLINE: 302-856-4560
Tickets also sold at the door if seats are available!
Baker - Grady O’Connell
Witch - Abbi Weeks
Baker’s Wife - Lauren Smack
Cinderella - Ruby Manos
Jack - Giovanni Porfido
Little Red - Skylar Jamele
Rapunzel - Natalie Howard
Jack’s Mother - Erin Morgan
Cinderella's Prince - Gavin Rineer
Rapunzel's Prince - Eric Cespedes
Mysterious Man - Aidan Wiggins
Narrator - Johnny Morehouse
Child (Narrator) - Allyson Crane
Wolf - Gabriel Young
Stepmother - Sophia Lovelace
Florinda - Daphne Mock
Lucinda - Leni Kuska
Steward - Gabriel Young
Cinderella's Father - Laila Courtney
— Giant (Group) —
Emerson Wright • Summer Everngam
Makenna Scheeler • Evelyn Williams • Willow DiMichele
Granny - Evelyn Williams
Cinderella's Mother - Willow DiMichele
Snow White - Makenna Scheeler
Sleeping Beauty - Summer Everngam
The Birds - Emerson Wright
Videos