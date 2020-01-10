Milford's Second Street Players will Start its 40th Season of Shows with MOON OVER BUFFALO

Milford's Second Street Players will start its 40th season of shows with more than a few laughs. Moon Over Buffalo, a madcap comedy written by Ken Ludwig, opens on January 31. The story centers on George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950s. While on the brink of a disastrous split-up cause by George's involvement with a young ingenue, they get word that they might just have one last shot at stardom, starring in a Frank Capra movie. Unfortunately for George and Charlotte, everything that could go wrong does go wrong.

Milford residents Karen Marshall and Reinhold Longenbach lead the cast of this production, which is directed by Jeff Horn of Milton. Talent and chemistry have combined in the show's cast of eight, including; Sammy Commisa, David Hall and Bella Ruiz (all of Milford), Cheryl Graves (Rehoboth Beach), and David McDonald and Carol Torrey (both of Felton). Horn promises "one of the funniest evenings you will get to experience on the live theater circuit in southern Delaware this season."

"Directing the kick-off show for SSP's 40th season is a great honor," Horn added. "And the Board could not have selected a more entertaining and humorous farce of a show than Moon Over Buffalo to present. This cast is knocking it out of the park, taking Ken Ludwig's very funny characters and finding new laughs for the audience to enjoy."

Performances of Moon Over Buffalo will be at the Riverfront Theater, 2 S. Walnut Street in Milford. Show dates are Jan. 31, Feb. 1, 2 and Feb. 7, 8, 9 with curtain at 7:00 p.m. for Friday and Saturday shows, and 2:00 p.m. for Sunday shows. Tickets are $20 with a one-dollar discount for seniors, students and military for Sunday matinees. Reserved seating tickets can be purchased at www.secondstreetplayers.com or by calling the box office at 800-838-3006.





