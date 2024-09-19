Delaware Theatre Company Presents EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Delaware Theatre Company invites audiences onto the DTC stage for a uniquely intimate theatrical experience with Every Brilliant Thing, directed by Executive and Artistic Director Matt Silva and written by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe.

On stage from October 23 to November 10, a handwritten list of the small joys that make life worth living becomes immersive storytelling. This intimate experience—with the audience seated right on the DTC stage with Barrymore Award-winning actor and co-creator of A Shadow that Broke the Light, Charlie DelMarcelle, last seen on the DTC stage in Brighton Beach Memoirs—is moving, insightful, and hilarious. Every Brilliant Thing provides a life-affirming jolt of humanism, reminding us that hope comes from life's smallest miracles.

"When I first encountered Every Brilliant Thing, I was struck by its unique blend of humor and heartache, a reflection of the human experience that toes the line between deeply personal and universally relatable,” says DTC Executive and Artistic Director Matt Silva. “The way the story unfolds, along with the invitation to the audience to engage with the narrative, not only enhances the theatrical experience but nurtures a deeper connection to the themes of resilience found in each small, brilliant thing in life, while challenging us to confront the complex and delicate balance of despair and joy.”

To purchase tickets, call DTC's Box Office at 302-594-1100 or visit delawaretheatre.org.

Comments