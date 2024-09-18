DISNEY JR. LIVE ON TOUR: LET'S PLAY Begins At Copeland Hall This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get Disney at The Grand! “Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let's Play” presented by Walmart kicks off this week in Costa Mesa, California, and marks the latest version of the Disney Jr. Live Tour, which will visit more than 60 cities through Dec. 15, and stops at Copeland Hall in Wilmington, DE on Wednesday, October 9.

New to the tour this year is the addition of Ariel from the new series “Disney Jr.'s Ariel” and Bitsy from “SuperKitties,” who will make their debut alongside Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and characters from other fan-favorite Disney Jr. series, including “Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends.” For the first time, the iconic Clubhouse from “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” will be incorporated into the show, bringing the wonderment and delight of the clubhouse experience to fans around the country.

In “Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let's Play,” the newest iteration of the three-time Pollstar-nominated (2019, 2020, 2022) Disney Jr. Live Tour, Mickey is getting ready for the biggest playdate ever at the Clubhouse with all his favorite pals including Minnie, Goofy, the “Puppy Dog Pals,” Ariel, and Ginny and Bitsy from “SuperKitties.” But when mysterious weather keeps interrupting all the fun, Team Spidey from “Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends” must step in to help save the day — and their playdate. To help families prepare for the ultimate Disney Jr. Live Tour experience, families can visit participating Walmart stores. Consumers nationally will find a wide range of Disney Jr. products such as toys, apparel, costumes and more.

Geared toward Disney Jr.'s most beloved super fans, “Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let's Play” offers an immersive, interactive concert experience that includes singing, dancing, 3D special effects and acrobatics with cirque-level performances. The show features songs from several popular Disney Jr. series, including new original songs “Do the Spidey” from “Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends” (written by series' composer/songwriter Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy) and “Oopsie Kitty” from “SuperKitties” (written by series' songwriter Keith Harrison Dworkin). The full playlist from the show can be found here.

Tickets are now on sale to the general public and can be purchased online at TheGrandWilmington.org or by calling 302-652-5577. All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Additional fees may apply. Visit www.TheGrandWilmington.org for up-to-date information.

