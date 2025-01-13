News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

SIX Comes to the Schuster Center This Week

Performances will run January 14-19.

By: Jan. 13, 2025
SIX Comes to the Schuster Center This Week Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

SIX The Musical is coming to Dayton this week. Performances will run January 14-19 at the Schuster Center.

LATEST NEWS

SIX Comes to the Schuster Center This Week
Dana Cimone, Alan Mingo Jr., and More Will Lead National Tour of THE WIZ
Muse Machine Presents CATS at Victoria Theatre
Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto Comes to the Schuster Center

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 million streams in its first month.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos