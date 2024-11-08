SEASON'S GREETINGS: A HOLIDAY CABARET Returns For Fourth Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dayton Live welcomes SEASON'S GREETINGS: A HOLIDAY CABARET back to the PNC Arts Annex for five performances, December 4 – 7. Presented and produced by Dayton Live, this unique 6-person holiday cabaret is now in its fourth season.

In a conversation with Gary Minyard, Dayton Live Chief Creative Officer and producer of SEASON'S GREETINGS, the beginnings of this still-new holiday tradition were discovered. “It all began when there was a last-minute cancellation of a rental in the PNC Arts Annex,” Minyard shares. “Instead of just keeping the theatre dark during the early part of December, I had an idea to pull a handful of local performers together to create a holiday cabaret. This gave Dayton Live the opportunity to set up the theatre in the PNC Arts Annex like a traditional cabaret -- all decked out in holiday décor – and try something new.”

Gina Handy and Philip Drennen are the two vocalists for SEASON'S GREETINGS. Both are well known to the local theatre scene. In addition to being a professional performer, Gina Handy is also the Producing Artistic Director of Magnolia Theatre Company (MTC). Most recently, MTC produced What the Constitution Means to Me in the PNC Arts Annex in October. Gina has also performed with The Human Race Theatre Company and Short North Stage, as well as directed at Wright State University and Miami University. Philip Drennen is also no stranger to Dayton audiences. He has directed and performed in productions with TheatreLab Dayton, as well as served as its Executive Director. However, Philip's most recent endeavor just opened off-Broadway where he co-wrote the music and lyrics for the hilariously successful Big Gay Jamboree. Deron Bell's musical genius has been seen on nearly every stage in the Miami Valley. From performing funk music classics with a talk-box, to music directing for Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Deron's versatility is unmatched. Deron's band of Merry Melody Makers (Mark Walker, Felicia Jefferson, and T. Kareem Powell) round out the talented cast of musicians.

Entering its fourth season challenged Minyard to create an even more unique holiday experience for the loyal audiences of SEASON'S GREETINGS. “One of the things that makes SEASON'S GREETINGS so unique is that the audience sends in their holiday song requests by writing a little note to Santa and dropping it in a mailbox that sits in the middle of the stage,” Minyard explains. “The performers then take those cards and use the suggestions to create their second and third sets of the show!” So extensive is the cast's musical experience that they have yet to be stumped by a suggestion! Audiences can look forward to unique arrangements of “Silver Bells, “This Christmas,” and “What Child Is This?” as well as participate in a sing-a-long of some holiday favorites.

This season will have a new holiday fashion theme. “For the first year of SEASON'S GREETINGS, the feel of the show was holiday glamour and so every performer wore very elegant attire throughout the show,” Minyard recalls. “The second year, we introduced holiday pajamas in one of the sets and the entire group, including “Dominic the Donkey,” got into the spirit. Last season, everyone wore a holiday-themed Hawaiian shirt for a special musical set. This year… well, let's just say it's also something very special. Each of those fashion themes complemented the holiday music choices in the show and this year we're continuing the trend.”

Each performance in the intimate black box theatre in the PNC Arts Annex at the corner of 2nd and Ludlow Streets in downtown Dayton holds only 100 seats to ensure an “up close and personal” experience for every holiday-goer. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. There is a performance bar serving your favorites, including the legendary “Sleigh Ryed” specialty cocktail crafted just for our SEASON'S GREETINGS guests.

Tickets are available at the Dayton Live main box office at the Schuster Center, by phone at 937-228-3630, and online at DaytonLive.org. Tickets start at $41 ($35 base price plus $6 in fees) for adults and $18 ($15 base price plus $3 in fees) for students with valid student I.D.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More