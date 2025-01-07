Muse Machine Presents CATS at Victoria Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Muse Machine Presents Cats is coming to the Victoria Theatre this month. Performances will run January 16 - 19, 2025.

Once a year, beneath the Jellicle moon, a tribe of cats comes together to tell their stories, to brag, to entertain and astonish… for the chance to be reborn to a brilliant new life!

Cats is a winner of seven Tony Awards, including best musical. Muse Machine brings an enormous cast of young people from across the Miami Valley to create a fast and funny reimagining of CATS to celebrate the 40th Muse musical!

