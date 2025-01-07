Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Muse Machine Presents CATS at Victoria Theatre

Performances will run January 16 - 19, 2025.

By: Jan. 07, 2025
Muse Machine Presents CATS at Victoria Theatre Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Muse Machine Presents Cats is coming to the Victoria Theatre this month. Performances will run January 16 - 19, 2025.

LATEST NEWS

Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto Comes to the Schuster Center
WICKED North American Tour Celebrates 6000th Performance
ICYMI: Next On Stage: Season 5- Meet the Top 3
Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 3

Once a year, beneath the Jellicle moon, a tribe of cats comes together to tell their stories, to brag, to entertain and astonish… for the chance to be reborn to a brilliant new life!

Cats is a winner of seven Tony Awards, including best musical. Muse Machine brings an enormous cast of young people from across the Miami Valley to create a fast and funny reimagining of CATS to celebrate the 40th Muse musical!




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos