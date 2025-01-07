Muse Machine Presents CATS at Victoria Theatre

Performances will run January 16 - 19, 2025.
Muse Machine Presents Cats is coming to the Victoria Theatre this month. Performances will run January 16 - 19, 2025.
Once a year, beneath the Jellicle moon, a tribe of cats comes together to tell their stories, to brag, to entertain and astonish… for the chance to be reborn to a brilliant new life!
Cats is a winner of seven Tony Awards, including best musical. Muse Machine brings an enormous cast of young people from across the Miami Valley to create a fast and funny reimagining of CATS to celebrate the 40th Muse musical!
