Indigo Girls to Perform at the Victoria Theatre

Grammy®- winning duo, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, also known as the INDIGO GIRLS will perform in Dayton on March 3 at the historic Victoria Theatre. Tickets go on sale now Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at Ticket Center Stage, by phone at 937-228-3630 or online at ticketcenterstage.com.

Twenty years after they began releasing records as the Indigo Girls, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers have politely declined the opportunity to slow down with age. With a legacy of releases and countless U.S. and international tours behind them, the Indigo Girls have forged their own way in the music business. Selling over 14 million records, they are still going strong. Amy & Emily are the only duo with top 40 titles on the Billboard 200 in the '80s, '90s, '00s, and '10s.

In 2012, Saliers and her Indigo Girls partner Amy Ray embarked on a bold new chapter, collaborating with a pair of orchestrators to prepare larger-than-life arrangements of their songs to perform with symphonies around the country. The duo found an elusive sonic sweet spot with the project, creating a seamless blend of folk, rock, pop, and classical that elevated their songs to new heights without scarifying any of the emotional intimacy and honesty that have defined their music for decades. Now, after more than 50 performances with symphonies across America, the experiences have finally been captured in all its grandeur on the band's stunning new album, 'Indigo Girls Live With The University of Colorado Symphony Orchestra.'

The power of unity, both in music and in life, has been an Indigo Girls calling card ever since they burst into the spotlight with their 1989 self-titled breakout album. Since then, the band has racked up a slew of Gold and Platinum records, taken home a coveted GRAMMY Award®, and earned the respect of high-profile peers and collaborated from Michael Stipe to Joan Baez. NPR's "Mountain Stage" called the group "one of the finest folk duos of all time" while Rolling Stone said, "they personify what happens when two distinct sensibilities, voices, and worldviews come together to create something transcendentally its own."

The duo has balanced their long, successful musical career by supporting numerous social causes - the Indigo Girls don't just talk the talk; they walk the walk. Both on and off the stage, Emily Saliers and Amy Ray have secured their spot as one of the most legendary musical acts of this generation.

Tickets for the March 3 performance go on sale Friday, Jan. 10 at Ticket Center Stage, by phone at 937-228-3630, (toll-free) 888-228-3630 or online at ticketcenterstage.com.

For more information about Victoria Theatre Association's 2019-2020 season, visit victoriatheatre.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Dayton Stories