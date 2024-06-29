Coshocton to Host Music, Fests, Gardens & History All Summer Long

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



July heats up Coshocton with sunshine and vibrant energy! Seize the long, sunny days to make unforgettable memories. Dive into exciting events, or simply unwind and explore charming hidden gems. Coshocton offers something special for everyone, from outdoor adventures to cultural experiences and relaxation retreats.

Immerse yourself in the past at Historic Roscoe Village! Take a self-guided Living History tour and learn through the captivating digital kiosks the history of 19th-century tradespeople like printing press operators, broom squires, weavers, doctors, and teachers. This tour features seven different historic buildings and is available daily from 10am to 4pm. Purchase tickets and start your tour at the Roscoe Village Visitors Center! Be sure to include a visit to the nationally accredited Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum. This museum features East Asian Art, Ohio history, and Prehistoric Art, as well as special exhibits. The Monticello III Horse-drawn Canal Boat Ride is open and runs throughout the summer on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday afternoons, weather permitting.

Travel through time! The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum showcases Historic Roscoe Village's transformation. See historic photos (late 1800s/early 1900s) and witness the 1970s restoration that brought it back to life. Explore the village's bustling past and its dedicated revival! The exhibit is open through December 31st.

Escape to Clary Gardens, a free botanical paradise open year-round! Explore 20 scenic acres bursting with vibrant rose gardens, tranquil ponds, a captivating outdoor amphitheater, and a storybook trail. Unwind on a romantic stroll or family picnic amidst the beauty of nature. Children will be delighted by the whimsical play area, while the open-air pavilion offers a unique venue for special events.

Enjoy a delicious and safe exploration of Coshocton County's craft beverage scene with the Sip and Stay Thursday Package! Available Thursdays through October 31st, this affordable package treats you to a standard room and complimentary breakfast for two at Coshocton Village Inn & Suites. You'll also receive vouchers to four local wineries or brewery, with transportation provided by Cork & Tap Excursions. Discover new favorites as the featured locations refresh every three months! Book your getaway by calling Coshocton Village Inn & Suites at (740) 622-9455 or visit VisitCoshocton.com for details.

Calling all rockers and outdoor enthusiasts! Our Town Coshocton Summer Concert Series returns on July 20th with the Def Leppard tribute band Adrenalize at Coshocton Court Square. Enjoy the DORA, and get ready to sing along! The concert starts at 7:30pm. Presented by the City of Coshocton – City Hall and Our Town Coshocton, this concert is FREE and open to the public. Just bring your own chair and get ready for an unforgettable night of music!

Get ready to rev your engines and crank up the volume! The Rock Coshocton Motor & Music Festival is returning to the Coshocton County Fairgrounds from July 26th to 28th. Don't miss out on three days of live music, exciting motorsports, and much more! For the full lineup and to snag your tickets, head over to Rock Coshocton.

Dive into a dazzling display of sunflowers at the Coshocton Sunflower Festival! Held throughout August at Coshocton's KOA campground, this annual event offers something for everyone. The festivities kick off with "Sippin' on Sunshine" on August 3rd, where you can savor wine and beer tastings amidst the vibrant blooms. Explore the 4-acre field at your own pace throughout the month. For the full festival experience, head over between August 9th and 11th. Enjoy wagon rides, browse vendor booths, grab delicious bites from food trucks, relax in the beer & wine garden, and capture memories at photo booths scattered throughout the field. Live music adds to the cheerful atmosphere. Even on non-festival days, the sunflower fields are open for visitors to soak up the beauty. And the best part? Each festival ticket includes one sunflower of your choice, with over 50 varieties to pick from! Get ready for a blooming good time at the Coshocton Sunflower Festival. Visit their website for more details; click here!

Mark the calendar for Our Town Coshocton's Summer Concert Series (August 3), Food Truck Festival (August 17), Coshocton Dog Fest (August 17), Power-House Cruise on Main (August 24), Coshocton Flint Festival (August 30 - September 1).

Request a free visitor packet today and start planning your summer adventure at VisitCoshocton.com!

