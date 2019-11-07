BWW Review: THE CAKE is Sweet at The Human Race Theatre Company

While you may leave The Human Race with a giant craving for birthday cake like I did, you should make time to go to see THE CAKE.

THE CAKE, written by Bekah Brunstetter, known as a writer and producer for the hit TV show, THIS IS US, is a humorous and poignant take on the topical debate surrounding the owner of cake shop (Della) and her refusal to bake a wedding cake for a lesbian couple based on her own religious beliefs. Similar circumstances have been in the news multiple times over the past several years. THE CAKE examines both sides of the sensitive argument with likeable but flawed characters with whom the audience can relate.

Director Greg Hellems leads a stellar cast headed by Laurie Carter Rose as Della, the cake shop owner always trying to do what she thinks is right. On the other side, is Jen (Claire Kennedy), the daughter of Della's dead best friend and her fiancee Macy (Candice Handy). Kennedy's performance as Jen, torn between her love for Macy and her love for Della and her traditional upbringing, is heartbreaking and hit so many emotional notes for me as well. The show gives everyone an opportunity to examine where they stand morally on this topical issue. Even though I went into the show with my own position firmly in place,it made me think and see more than my own side of the issue. Although my opinion wasn't changed, I appreciated the opportunity to examine from a comical rather than a heated, political perspective.

Tim Lile, the only male in the cast, as Della's husband Tim was hysterical and although I can't tell you why, I will never be able to look at mashed potatoes again without a chuckle.

THE CAKE runs tonight through November 17 at The Human Race, located at the Loft theatre in the Metropolitan Arts building downtown on Main Street next to the Victoria Theatre. Tickets are available for all performance at www.ticketcenterstage.com, or by calling 937-228-3630. Take this opportunity to see a show, part of the Women of Influence season.

Photo Courtesy of Heather N. Powell





