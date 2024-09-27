ALICE BY HEART to be Presented at Sinclair College in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sinclair Theatre will present the regional debut of Alice by Heart, a captivating new musical from the Tony and Grammy award-winning creators Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, and Jessie Nelson. This groundbreaking production will run in Blair Hall from October 11-19, 2024, with performances at 7 p.m. (Oct. 11, 12, 15, 17, 18,19) and one Sunday matinee, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m. ASL-interpreted performances are October 13 and 17.

Set against the backdrop of the London Blitz during World War II, Alice by Heart tells the poignant story of Alice Spencer, whose teenage life is turned upside down when she and her dear friend Alfred are forced to take shelter in an underground tube station. As they navigate the chaos of war, Alice encourages Alfred, who is ailing and quarantined, to escape into their cherished book and embark on an imaginative journey down the rabbit hole to Wonderland.

Inspired by Lewis Carroll's novel, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, this show is directed by Kimberly Borst. The score is overseen by musical co-directors Lorri Topping and Bryon Dobbs. Jennifer Sydor provides dance choreography; Gary Minyard provides fight choreography; and Dr. Ariadne Calvana serves as the Intimacy Director. This production contains adult themes and mature subject matter; it is not intended for children 13 and under.

"Taking on a project this complex and this new is always a risk as there isn't a history of past productions to inspire a cast of student actors," says director, Kimberly Borst. "But this cast has embraced all the unknowns and created a wonderful, imaginative, intriguing, and beautiful cast of characters that will inspire, frighten, and, at times, repulse the audience. Every day I am inspired by their courage and energy as I watch them tackle very difficult music and choreography and make the famous Alice in Wonderland characters their own. 'By Heart' is appropriately in the title because these actors really have given their whole heart to this production, and THEY are the heart of this production. I can't imagine a more dedicated cast to tell this story and one that I am honored to work with."

The cast consists of Amelie de la Nuez, Dominick Griffin, Fae Bass, Edward Folkerth, Courtney Collinsworth, Valentine Rangel, Joy Wood, Emma Smith, Henry Ballard, Jorge Melo, Feather Norman, and Kailie Gould. The production staff includes Sinclair Theatre alums Sarah Caplan as stage manager and Jessy Henning as lighting designer. Sound design by Dan Brunk and costume design by Maria Fernanda Ortiz Lopez.

Where: Sinclair Community College, Blair Hall Theatre (Building 2), 444 W. Third St., Dayton

Ticket Information: Adults: $20 Students/Seniors $15 plus $2 service fee. No at-the-door ticket sales. All tickets must be purchased online at: www.sinclair.edu/tickets

This production contains adult themes and mature subject matter; it is not intended for children 13 and under.

Photo Credit: Scottie Jackson

