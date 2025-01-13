A DISTINCT SOCIETY Begins Performances In At Human Race Theatre Company In February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Even in the quietest places, life can echo with excitement and profound significance. Enter a world of passion and compassion in A Distinct Society, a gripping dramatic comedy by Kareem Fahmy coming to The Human Race Theatre Company in February.

In the tranquil hush of a library that straddles the U.S. – Canada border, life is about to change. When an Iranian father and daughter, separated by the international border, start using the library as a meeting place, the French-Canadian librarian, an American customs agent, and a local teenager find their quiet lives suddenly full of excitement and consequence. Inspired by true events, A Distinct Society is a touching and thought-provoking new play about the many things – family, food, art, love, and politics – that can either divide or unite us.

“A Distinct Society is a deeply personal play, set a stone’s throw from my hometown, and I’m thrilled to be inviting audiences to my little corner of southeastern Quebec,” writes playwright Kareem Fahmy. “Kareem’s play provides an extraordinary human perspective on an issue that is often addressed in dehumanizing ways,” adds Emily N. Wells, Artistic Director of The Human Race Theatre Company.

Brant Russell, head of the University of Cincinnati – College-Conservatory of Music Acting program, directs the five person cast: Rico Romalus Parker as Bruce (Reindeer Sessions), Kelly Mengelkoch (Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson, Apt 2B) as Manon, Cooper Schairbaum as Declan, James Rana (The Kite Runner tour) as Peyman, and Kylie Flick as Shirin.

The full Production Team: Mark Halpin, Scenic Design; Darin Keesing, Lighting Design; Cat Schmeal-Swope, Costume Design; Jay Brunner, Sound Design; Sarah Gomes, Props; Erin Joy Swank, Production Stage Manager; Danitza Piper, Assistant Stage Manager; Gina Cerimele-Mechley, Fight & Intimacy Director; Ana Bayat and Deborah Thomas, Dialect Coaches; Samaneh Faramarzi, Cultural Consultant.

A DISTINCT SOCIETY will play in the Loft Theatre in downtown Dayton, February 5-16, 2025. Tickets are on sale through the Dayton Live box office, 937-228-3630, or online at www.humanracetheatre.org.

The Human Race Theatre Company continues its commitment to high quality theatre with access points for all with two special ticket initiatives: two sections of $20 seats available at any time through the box office, and ten $10 rush seats available 90 minutes before any performance.

Comments