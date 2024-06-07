Winners Revealed for 13th Annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



High school students, teachers, parents, friends, arts advocates, celebrities and city officials celebrated as winners and scholarship recipients were announced at the 13th Annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards. The ceremony was hosted by Dallas native and two-time HSMTA winner Haley Dortch and took place live at the Music Hall at Fair Park on Friday, May 24, featuring student performances, award presentations including $65,000 in scholarships, and acceptance speeches from the winners.

The Broadway Dallas HSMTA aim to inspire and honor excellence in high school musical theater, and to recognize the importance of musical theater and arts education within the North Texas community. This regional program culminates at the Music Hall with an awards ceremony, modeled after the Tony Awards, to recognize outstanding musical theater productions and students.

The 2024 Outstanding Musical Award went to Rowlett High School's production of Six and the awards for Outstanding Lead Performer were presented to Damson Chola Jr. (Cleburne High School) and Fabiola Caraballo Quijada (Tyler Legacy High School). A list of all 2024 winners, participating high schools, and their productions can be found at https://broadwaydallas.org/education-community/hsmta/.

"We say this every year, but it's true – the Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards is the most special night of the year,” said Ken Novice, president and CEO of Broadway Dallas. "We're beyond proud to celebrate the hard work of these students and witness their talent on stage. Congratulations to all the 2024 nominees and winners!"

A total of 79 productions from 73 participating high schools were evaluated by a diverse group of highly qualified judges from the North Texas theater community. Awards were presented in 15 categories and scholarships were awarded to outstanding graduating seniors who apply and were selected by the Broadway Dallas scholarship panel. Through funds raised by private donations, Broadway Dallas HSMTA awards $65,000 in scholarships to deserving students. To date, Broadway Dallas HSMTA College Scholarship program has awarded more than $500,000 in cash scholarships to deserving students.

The live ceremony was hosted by Dallas native Haley Dortch, who won the Broadway Dallas HSMTA Outstanding Lead Performer two times and is starring as Fantine in the national tour of Les Misérables.

All winners are listed at BroadwayDallas.org/HSMTA

2024 BROADWAY DALLAS HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS WINNERS

OUTSTANDING MUSICAL

Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting

Cedar Hill High School- Seussical

Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors

Frenship High School- Evita

Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812

Liberty Christian School- Singin' in the Rain

Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition

Rowlett High School-SIX

Tyler Legacy High School- Something Rotten

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION

Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting

Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors

Frenship High School- Evita

Grapevine High School- Something Rotten

Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812

Highland Park High School- Into the Woods

Liberty Christian School- Singin' in the Rain

Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition

Prince of Peace Christian School- You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown

Rowlett High School-SIX

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Cedar Hill High School- Seussical

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- Sister Act

Frisco Centennial High School- May We All

Grapevine High School- Something Rotten

Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812

Hebron High School- Matilda

Keller Central High School- Mary Poppins

Liberty Christian School- Singin' in the Rain

Melissa High School- Tuck Everlasting

Midlothian Heritage High School- Big Fish: School Edition

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

A&M Consolidated High School- The Lightning Thief

Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting

Frenship High School- Evita

Grapevine High School- Something Rotten

Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812

Liberty Christian School- Singin' in the Rain

Memorial High School- Into the Woods

Rowlett High School-SIX

The Conservatory at North Texas Performing Arts Academy- The Drowsy Chaperone

Tyler Legacy High School- Something Rotten

OUTSTANDING ORCHESTRA

Cedar Hill High School- Seussical

Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy- Anything Goes

Grapevine High School- Something Rotten

Rockwall-Heath High School- Carousel

Keller Central High School- Mary Poppins

Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition

Southwest Christian School- Into the Woods

Wakeland High School- White Christmas

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE

Cedar Hill High School- Seussical

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- Sister Act

Frenship High School- Anastasia

Frisco Memorial High School- Into the Woods

Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812

Highland Park High School- Into the Woods

Keller Central High School- Mary Poppins

Liberty Christian School-Singin' in the Rain

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN

Braswell High School- Mamma Mia

Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting

Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors

Coppell High School- 9 to 5

Frisco High School- Chicago: Teen Edition

Frisco Memorial High School-Into the Woods

Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812

Nolan Catholic High School- The Little Mermaid

North Forney High School- Little Shop of Horrors

Southwest Christian School- Into the Woods

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Braswell High School- Mamma Mia

Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting

Cedar Hill High School- Seussical

Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors

Frisco Memorial High School-Into the Woods

Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812

Independence High School- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Keller Central High School- Mary Poppins

North Forney High School- Little Shop of Horrors

Rockwall High School- Little Shop of Horrors

Southwest Christian School- Into the Woods

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Cedar Hill High School- The Addams Family

Coppell High School- 9 to 5

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- Sister Act

Frenship High School- Anastasia

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy- Anything Goes

Grapevine High School- Something Rotten

Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812

Independence High School- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Lake Highlands High School- The Little Mermaid

Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition

Prince of Peace Christian School- You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown

Southwest Christian School- Into the Woods

OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN

Bowie High School- Beauty & the Beast

Braswell High School- Mamma Mia

Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting

Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812

Lake Country Christian School- A Tale of Two Cities: The Musical

Lakeview Centennial High School- You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition

Rowlett High School- SIX

Southwest Christian School-Into the Woods

Temple High School-Heathers The Musical: Teen Edition

The Conservatory at North Texas Performing Arts Academy- The Drowsy Chaperone

OUTSTANDING STAGE MANAGEMENT

Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting

Coppell High School- 9 to 5

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- Sister Act

Frisco Centennial High School- May We All

Frisco Memorial High School- Into the Woods

Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812

Lakeview Centennial High School- You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Permian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition

Southwest Christian School- Into the Woods

Temple High School-Heathers The Musical: Teen Edition

Waxahachie High School- Beauty & the Beast

OUTSTANDING CREW & TECHNICAL EXECUTION

Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting

Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors

Frisco Centennial High School- May We All

Guyer High School-Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812

Highland Park High School- Into the Woods

Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition

North Forney High School- Little Shop of Horrors

Prince of Peace Christian School- You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown

Southwest Christian School- Into the Woods

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMER

Bailey Mercer- Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812

Bailey Thornburg- Melissa High School- Bullets Over Broadway

Carrington Black- Lake Highlands High School- The Little Mermaid

Damson Chola Jr.- Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors

David Trejo- Wakeland High School- White Christmas

Emma Grace Freeman- Guyer High School- Sweeney Todd

Ethan Lee- Liberty Christian School- Singin' in the Rain

Fabiola Caraballo Quijada- Tyler Legacy High School- Something Rotten

Francine Parcero- Rowlett High School- SIX

Gabrielle Rollins- Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition

Jackson Blanton- Liberty Christian School- Singin' in the Rain

Jackson Lacefield- Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting

Jerard Mosley- Tyler Legacy High School- Something Rotten

Kai McGhee- Rowlett High School- SIX

Katelyn Quintanilla- Frenship High School- Evita

Layla Moore- Rowlett High School- SIX

Lorenzo Perez- All Saints' Episcopal School- Chicago: Teen Edition

Max Payne- Tyler Legacy High School- Something Rotten

Maxwell Nelson- Grapevine High School- Something Rotten

Presley Anderson- Liberty Christian School- Singin' in the Rain

Reid Salvador- McKinney Boyd High School- Big Fish

Rohan Singh- Frisco Centennial High School- May We All

Shalom Oyawe- Cedar Hill High School- Seussical

Sydney Haygood- Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy- Anything Goes

Zach Combs- Tyler Legacy High School- Something Rotten

Zack Dooley- Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMER

Addie Timmer- Forney High School- Matilda

Ainsley Smith- Frisco High School- Chicago: Teen Edition

Amelia Nugent- Plano West Senior High School- Mamma Mia!

Braedon Carlton- Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors

Ella Eavenson- Guyer High School- Sweeney Todd

Ella Karins- Memorial High School- Into the Woods

Ethan Larriva- McKinney Boyd High School- Big Fish

Giovanni Cameau- Emerson High School- Once Upon a Mattress

Ian Cazarin- Timber Creek High School- White Christmas

Jayden Mays- McKinney Boyd High School- Big Fish

Jessica Wu- Highland Park High School- Chicago: Teen Edition

Lathan Kidd- Cedar Hill High School-Seussical

Mia Jacob- Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- Sister Act

Nash Dean- Keller Central High School- Mary Poppins

Olivia Lewis- Frisco Centennial High School- May We All

Preference Chola- Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors

Sarah Espinoza- Memorial High School- Into the Woods

Trevon Joseph- Frenship High School- Evita

Tristan Garcia- Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition

Tucker Mattison- Highland Park High School- Into the Woods

Zoe Ford- Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing & Visual Arts- Hairspray

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMER

Ava Green- Wakeland High School- White Christmas

Autumn Micknal- JJ Pearce High School- Between the Lines

Denali Ramos- Lakeview Centennial High School- You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Ethan Simpson- Frisco High School- Chicago: Teen Edition

Kara Knight- Frisco Memorial High School- Into the Woods

Lola Guerrero- North Forney High School- Little Shop of Horrors

Madelyn Sallee- Frenship High School- Anastasia

Meredith Martin- Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- Sister Act

Maria Luiza Viana- Cedar Hill High School- The Addams Family

MJ Vinny Worsley- Trinity Valley School- Mean Girls: High School Edition

Serenity Ferguson- Mansfield High School- Mean Girls: High School Edition

BROADWAY DALLAS SPIRIT AWARD WINNERS:

Emma Grace Freeman- Guyer High School

Taylor Stephens- Frenship High School

Francine Parcero- Rowlett High School

Serenity Ferguson- Mansfield High School

