Winners Revealed for 13th Annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards

$65,000 was presented in scholarships, recognizing excellence in high school musical theatre.
High school students, teachers, parents, friends, arts advocates, celebrities and city officials celebrated as winners and scholarship recipients were announced at the 13th Annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards. The ceremony was hosted by Dallas native and two-time HSMTA winner Haley Dortch and took place live at the Music Hall at Fair Park on Friday, May 24, featuring student performances, award presentations including $65,000 in scholarships, and acceptance speeches from the winners.
The Broadway Dallas HSMTA aim to inspire and honor excellence in high school musical theater, and to recognize the importance of musical theater and arts education within the North Texas community. This regional program culminates at the Music Hall with an awards ceremony, modeled after the Tony Awards, to recognize outstanding musical theater productions and students.
The 2024 Outstanding Musical Award went to Rowlett High School's production of Six and the awards for Outstanding Lead Performer were presented to Damson Chola Jr. (Cleburne High School) and Fabiola Caraballo Quijada (Tyler Legacy High School). A list of all 2024 winners, participating high schools, and their productions can be found at https://broadwaydallas.org/education-community/hsmta/.
"We say this every year, but it's true – the Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards is the most special night of the year,” said Ken Novice, president and CEO of Broadway Dallas. "We're beyond proud to celebrate the hard work of these students and witness their talent on stage. Congratulations to all the 2024 nominees and winners!"
A total of 79 productions from 73 participating high schools were evaluated by a diverse group of highly qualified judges from the North Texas theater community. Awards were presented in 15 categories and scholarships were awarded to outstanding graduating seniors who apply and were selected by the Broadway Dallas scholarship panel. Through funds raised by private donations, Broadway Dallas HSMTA awards $65,000 in scholarships to deserving students. To date, Broadway Dallas HSMTA College Scholarship program has awarded more than $500,000 in cash scholarships to deserving students.
The live ceremony was hosted by Dallas native Haley Dortch, who won the Broadway Dallas HSMTA Outstanding Lead Performer two times and is starring as Fantine in the national tour of Les Misérables.
All winners are listed at BroadwayDallas.org/HSMTA
2024 BROADWAY DALLAS HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS WINNERS
Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting
Cedar Hill High School- Seussical
Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors
Frenship High School- Evita
Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Liberty Christian School- Singin' in the Rain
Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition
Rowlett High School-SIX
Tyler Legacy High School- Something Rotten
Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting
Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors
Frenship High School- Evita
Grapevine High School- Something Rotten
Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Highland Park High School- Into the Woods
Liberty Christian School- Singin' in the Rain
Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition
Prince of Peace Christian School- You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown
Rowlett High School-SIX
Cedar Hill High School- Seussical
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- Sister Act
Frisco Centennial High School- May We All
Grapevine High School- Something Rotten
Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Hebron High School- Matilda
Keller Central High School- Mary Poppins
Liberty Christian School- Singin' in the Rain
Melissa High School- Tuck Everlasting
Midlothian Heritage High School- Big Fish: School Edition
A&M Consolidated High School- The Lightning Thief
Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting
Frenship High School- Evita
Grapevine High School- Something Rotten
Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Liberty Christian School- Singin' in the Rain
Memorial High School- Into the Woods
Rowlett High School-SIX
The Conservatory at North Texas Performing Arts Academy- The Drowsy Chaperone
Tyler Legacy High School- Something Rotten
Cedar Hill High School- Seussical
Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors
Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy- Anything Goes
Grapevine High School- Something Rotten
Rockwall-Heath High School- Carousel
Keller Central High School- Mary Poppins
Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition
Southwest Christian School- Into the Woods
Wakeland High School- White Christmas
Cedar Hill High School- Seussical
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- Sister Act
Frenship High School- Anastasia
Frisco Memorial High School- Into the Woods
Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Highland Park High School- Into the Woods
Keller Central High School- Mary Poppins
Liberty Christian School-Singin' in the Rain
Braswell High School- Mamma Mia
Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting
Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors
Coppell High School- 9 to 5
Frisco High School- Chicago: Teen Edition
Frisco Memorial High School-Into the Woods
Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Nolan Catholic High School- The Little Mermaid
North Forney High School- Little Shop of Horrors
Southwest Christian School- Into the Woods
Braswell High School- Mamma Mia
Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting
Cedar Hill High School- Seussical
Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors
Frisco Memorial High School-Into the Woods
Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Independence High School- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Keller Central High School- Mary Poppins
North Forney High School- Little Shop of Horrors
Rockwall High School- Little Shop of Horrors
Southwest Christian School- Into the Woods
Cedar Hill High School- The Addams Family
Coppell High School- 9 to 5
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- Sister Act
Frenship High School- Anastasia
Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy- Anything Goes
Grapevine High School- Something Rotten
Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Independence High School- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Lake Highlands High School- The Little Mermaid
Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition
Prince of Peace Christian School- You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown
Southwest Christian School- Into the Woods
Bowie High School- Beauty & the Beast
Braswell High School- Mamma Mia
Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting
Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Lake Country Christian School- A Tale of Two Cities: The Musical
Lakeview Centennial High School- You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition
Rowlett High School- SIX
Southwest Christian School-Into the Woods
Temple High School-Heathers The Musical: Teen Edition
The Conservatory at North Texas Performing Arts Academy- The Drowsy Chaperone
Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting
Coppell High School- 9 to 5
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- Sister Act
Frisco Centennial High School- May We All
Frisco Memorial High School- Into the Woods
Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Lakeview Centennial High School- You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Permian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition
Southwest Christian School- Into the Woods
Temple High School-Heathers The Musical: Teen Edition
Waxahachie High School- Beauty & the Beast
Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting
Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors
Frisco Centennial High School- May We All
Guyer High School-Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Highland Park High School- Into the Woods
Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition
North Forney High School- Little Shop of Horrors
Prince of Peace Christian School- You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown
Southwest Christian School- Into the Woods
Bailey Mercer- Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Bailey Thornburg- Melissa High School- Bullets Over Broadway
Carrington Black- Lake Highlands High School- The Little Mermaid
Damson Chola Jr.- Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors
David Trejo- Wakeland High School- White Christmas
Emma Grace Freeman- Guyer High School- Sweeney Todd
Ethan Lee- Liberty Christian School- Singin' in the Rain
Fabiola Caraballo Quijada- Tyler Legacy High School- Something Rotten
Francine Parcero- Rowlett High School- SIX
Gabrielle Rollins- Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition
Jackson Blanton- Liberty Christian School- Singin' in the Rain
Jackson Lacefield- Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting
Jerard Mosley- Tyler Legacy High School- Something Rotten
Kai McGhee- Rowlett High School- SIX
Katelyn Quintanilla- Frenship High School- Evita
Layla Moore- Rowlett High School- SIX
Lorenzo Perez- All Saints' Episcopal School- Chicago: Teen Edition
Max Payne- Tyler Legacy High School- Something Rotten
Maxwell Nelson- Grapevine High School- Something Rotten
Presley Anderson- Liberty Christian School- Singin' in the Rain
Reid Salvador- McKinney Boyd High School- Big Fish
Rohan Singh- Frisco Centennial High School- May We All
Shalom Oyawe- Cedar Hill High School- Seussical
Sydney Haygood- Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy- Anything Goes
Zach Combs- Tyler Legacy High School- Something Rotten
Zack Dooley- Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Addie Timmer- Forney High School- Matilda
Ainsley Smith- Frisco High School- Chicago: Teen Edition
Amelia Nugent- Plano West Senior High School- Mamma Mia!
Braedon Carlton- Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors
Ella Eavenson- Guyer High School- Sweeney Todd
Ella Karins- Memorial High School- Into the Woods
Ethan Larriva- McKinney Boyd High School- Big Fish
Giovanni Cameau- Emerson High School- Once Upon a Mattress
Ian Cazarin- Timber Creek High School- White Christmas
Jayden Mays- McKinney Boyd High School- Big Fish
Jessica Wu- Highland Park High School- Chicago: Teen Edition
Lathan Kidd- Cedar Hill High School-Seussical
Mia Jacob- Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- Sister Act
Nash Dean- Keller Central High School- Mary Poppins
Olivia Lewis- Frisco Centennial High School- May We All
Preference Chola- Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors
Sarah Espinoza- Memorial High School- Into the Woods
Trevon Joseph- Frenship High School- Evita
Tristan Garcia- Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition
Tucker Mattison- Highland Park High School- Into the Woods
Zoe Ford- Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing & Visual Arts- Hairspray
Ava Green- Wakeland High School- White Christmas
Autumn Micknal- JJ Pearce High School- Between the Lines
Denali Ramos- Lakeview Centennial High School- You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Ethan Simpson- Frisco High School- Chicago: Teen Edition
Kara Knight- Frisco Memorial High School- Into the Woods
Lola Guerrero- North Forney High School- Little Shop of Horrors
Madelyn Sallee- Frenship High School- Anastasia
Meredith Martin- Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- Sister Act
Maria Luiza Viana- Cedar Hill High School- The Addams Family
MJ Vinny Worsley- Trinity Valley School- Mean Girls: High School Edition
Serenity Ferguson- Mansfield High School- Mean Girls: High School Edition
Emma Grace Freeman- Guyer High School
Taylor Stephens- Frenship High School
Francine Parcero- Rowlett High School
Serenity Ferguson- Mansfield High School
