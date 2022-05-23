Winners Announced at 11th Annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards

High school students, teachers, parents, friends, arts advocates, celebrities and city officials celebrated as winners and scholarship recipients were announced at the 11th Annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards. The ceremony took place live at the Music Hall at Fair Park on Friday, May 20, featuring student performances, award presentations including $55,000 in scholarships, and acceptance speeches from the winners.

The Broadway Dallas HSMTA aim to inspire and honor excellence in high school musical theater, and to recognize the importance of musical theater and arts education within the North Texas community. This regional program culminates at the Music Hall with an awards ceremony, modeled after the Tony Awards®, to recognize outstanding musical theater productions and students.

The 2022 Best Musical Award went to Wakeland High School's production of Curtains and the awards for Outstanding Lead Performer were presented to Emery Gray (Prince of Peace Christian School) and Landry Barker (Keller Central High School). A list of all 2022 winners, participating high schools, and their productions can be found at BroadwayDallasHSMTA.org.

"Words can't express how thrilled we are to bring our High School Musical Theatre Awards back to a fully live, in-person ceremony at the Music Hall this year. HSMTA is the most magical night of the year for us. The energy is completely unique and feeds the soul of our company for the entire year. It's inspiring to watch these incredibly talented students put months and months of hard work into the program. We are so proud to honor their work and talent by encouraging their love of musical theatre. Congratulations to all of the nominees, winners, teachers, students, staff, crew, and everyone who is a part of this" said Ken Novice, President and CEO of Broadway Dallas.

A total of 83 productions from 72 participating high schools were evaluated by a diverse group of highly qualified judges from the North Texas theater community. In an effort to be a more equitable program, Broadway Dallas has joined many of its peer institutions across the country in changing the Lead and Supporting categories to be non-gendered. Awards were presented in 14 categories and scholarships were awarded to outstanding graduating seniors who were nominated by their teachers and selected by the Broadway Dallas scholarship panel. Through funds raised by private donations, Broadway Dallas HSMTA awarded $55,000 in scholarships to continue to foster the great talent North Texas has to offer. To date, Broadway Dallas HSMTA College Scholarship program has awarded more than $450,000 in cash scholarships to deserving students.

The live ceremony was hosted by Arlington native and Broadway veteran Clinton Greenspan. Greenspan was most recently seen on Broadway in the title role of Disney's Aladdin.

In addition, award-winning actress, singer, producer, and activist Denise Lee was presented with the 2022 Fullinwider Award in honor of her accomplishments within the North Texas theater community and beyond. Her powerful voice has charmed nightclub and television audiences for more than three decades.

The Fullinwider Award is presented to artists with roots in the North Texas community who have gone on to have had significant impact on the local, regional, and national theater communities. The award is named for Leah and Jerry Fullinwider, the founding donors of DSM's High School Musical Theater Awards. The award was created to honor the Fullinwiders for their initial gift of $100,000, which helped fund and produce DSM HSMTA and College Scholarship program in 2012.

Best Musical

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Frenship High School - Jekyll and Hyde

Guyer High School - Matilda

Keller Central High School - The SpongeBob Musical

Liberty Christian School - Shrek

Wakeland High School - Curtains

Waxahachie High School - Something Rotten!

Wylie East High School - Anastasia: The Musical

Best Direction

All Saints' Episcopal School - The Addams Family

Frenship High School - Jekyll and Hyde

Frisco High School - Little Shop of Horrors

Guyer High School - Matilda

Hebron High School - Legally Blonde

Independence High School - Tuck Everlasting

Keller Central High School - The SpongeBob Musical

Liberty Christian School - Shrek

Wakeland High School - Curtains

Waxahachie High School - Something Rotten!

Best Choreography

All Saints' Episcopal School - The Addams Family

Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts - Mamma Mia!

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Frenship High School - Jekyll and Hyde

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Hebron High School - Legally Blonde

Independence High School - Tuck Everlasting

Keller Central High School - The SpongeBob Musical

Melissa High School - Nice Work If You Can Get It

Wylie East High School - Anastasia: The Musical

Best Music Direction

Alvarado High School - Anastasia: The Musical

Byron Nelson High School - Guys and Dolls

Frenship High School - Jekyll and Hyde

Hebron High School - Legally Blonde

Independence High School - Tuck Everlasting

Keller Central High School - The SpongeBob Musical

Liberty Christian School - Shrek

Liberty High School - Bright Star

Wakeland High School - Curtains

Wylie East High School - Anastasia: The Musical

Best Orchestra

Carroll Senior High School - Elf: The Musical

Cedar Hill High School - The SpongeBob Musical

Centennial High School - Oklahoma!

Garland High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Independence High School - Tuck Everlasting

J.J. Pearce High School - Anything Goes

Lakeview Centennial High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Mansfield High School - Chicago: High School Edition

Best Scenic Design

Frenship High School - Jekyll and Hyde

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Hebron High School - Legally Blonde

Keller Central High School - The SpongeBob Musical

Liberty Christian School - Into the Woods

Plano West Senior High School - The SpongeBob Musical

Prince of Peace Christian School - Seussical the Musical

Rowlett High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Wakeland High School - Curtains

Waxahachie High School - Something Rotten!

Best Lighting Design

Frenship High School - Jekyll and Hyde

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Independence High School - Tuck Everlasting

J.J. Pearce High School - Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief

Keller Central High School - The SpongeBob Musical

Liberty Christian School - Shrek

Melissa High School - Nice Work If You Can Get It

Prince of Peace Christian School - Seussical the Musical

Wakeland High School - Curtains

Wylie East High School - Anastasia: The Musical

Best Costume Design

Cedar Hill High School - The SpongeBob Musical

Cleburne High School - The Wizard of Oz

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Melissa High School - Nice Work If You Can Get It

Midlothian High School - The Little Mermaid

North Forney High School - Shrek

Plano West Senior High School - The SpongeBob Musical

Wakeland High School - Curtains

Waxahachie High School - Something Rotten!

Wylie East High School - Anastasia: The Musical

Best Crew & Technical Execution

All Saints' Episcopal School - The Addams Family

Frenship High School - Jekyll and Hyde

Guyer High School - Matilda

Keller Central High School - The SpongeBob Musical

Liberty Christian School - Shrek

Midlothian High School - The Little Mermaid

Plano West Senior High School - The SpongeBob Musical

Rowlett High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Wakeland High School - Curtains

Waxahachie High School - Something Rotten!

Wylie East High School - Anastasia: The Musical

Best Ensemble

Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts - Mamma Mia!

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Frenship High School - Jekyll and Hyde

Guyer High School - Matilda

Hebron High School - Legally Blonde

Keller Central High School - The SpongeBob Musical

Liberty Christian School - Shrek

Plano West Senior High School - The SpongeBob Musical

Wakeland High School - Curtains

Wylie East High School - Anastasia: The Musical

Outstanding Lead Performer

Allie Spitler - Liberty Christian School - Shrek

Audrey Shin - Hebron High School - Legally Blonde

Bennett Cooper - Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Emery Gray - Prince of Peace Christian School - Seussical the Musical

Emma Alexander - Independence High School - Tuck Everlasting

Emma DeLaPaz - Wakeland High School - Curtains

Garrett Bohannan - Wakeland High School - Curtains

Isabella Dennissen - J.J. Pearce High School - Anything Goes

Isabella Gueck - Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bright Star: School Edition

Jillian Jones - North Lamar High School - Once Upon a Mattress

Johnathan Tarver - Cedar Hill High School - The SpongeBob Musical

Justin Taylor - Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Kirstin Carti - Rowlett High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Kyler Beck - Hebron High School - Legally Blonde

Landry Barker - Keller Central High School - The SpongeBob Musical

Logan Lowery - Melissa High School - Nice Work If You Can Get It

Lynnli Wiseman - Frenship High School - Jekyll and Hyde

Max Blackwell - Plano West Senior High School - The SpongeBob Musical

Ryan Walshaw - Frenship High School - Jekyll and Hyde

Walker DeBord - Liberty Christian School - Shrek

Outstanding Supporting Performer

Alina Melcer - Plano Senior High School - Urinetown: The Musical

Alyssa Menckhoff - Liberty Christian High School - Shrek

Anthony Nevitt - Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts Academy - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Brooke Lee - Wakeland High School - Curtains

Cate Gould - Highland Park High School - Legally Blonde

Catherine Denning - Forney High School - You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown

Charles Carraher - Plano Senior High School - Urinetown: The Musical

Cooper Campbell - Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Dee Barnett - Garland High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Eduardo Martinez - Independence High School - Tuck Everlasting

Elizabeth Gaitan - Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bright Star: School Edition

Madilyn Sallee - Frenship High School - Jekyll and Hyde

Mason Cole - Liberty Christian School - Shrek

Mattie McGrady - Melissa High School - Nice Work If You Can Get It

Max Turman - Hebron High School - Legally Blonde

Nathan Crowson - Garland High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Ria Marsh - Booker T. Washington High School for Performing and Visual Arts - Mamma Mia!

Stone Porter - Prosper High School - The Lion King

Turner Mullican - Waxahachie High School - Something Rotten!

Wyatt Johnson - J.J. Pearce High School - Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief

Outstanding Featured Performer

Amaya Perkins - Kaufman High School - Mary Poppins

Bee Crowe - Alvarado High School - Anastasia: The Musical

Caleb Jackson - Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Camille Benton - Wylie East High School - Anastasia: The Musical

Cora Lewis - Mansfield Legacy High School - Shrek

Harmony Connor - Cleburne High School - Oklahoma!

Ike Hoodenplye - J.J. Pearce High School - Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief

Katelyn Quintanilla - Frenship High School - Jekyll and Hyde

Madeleine Holloway - Rockwall High School - Anastasia: The Musical

Paul LeBreton - Tyler Legacy High School - Little Shop of Horrors

Pierce Polomsky - Prosper High School - The Lion King

Broadway Dallas Spirit Award

Isabella Gueck- Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy

Broadway Dallas 2022 Outstanding Educator Award

Jenny Bishop- Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy

Jake Lierman- Frenship High School

