Winners Announced at 11th Annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards
The ceremony took place live at the Music Hall at Fair Park on Friday, May 20, featuring student performances, award presentations including $55,000 in scholarships.
High school students, teachers, parents, friends, arts advocates, celebrities and city officials celebrated as winners and scholarship recipients were announced at the 11th Annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards. The ceremony took place live at the Music Hall at Fair Park on Friday, May 20, featuring student performances, award presentations including $55,000 in scholarships, and acceptance speeches from the winners.
The Broadway Dallas HSMTA aim to inspire and honor excellence in high school musical theater, and to recognize the importance of musical theater and arts education within the North Texas community. This regional program culminates at the Music Hall with an awards ceremony, modeled after the Tony Awards®, to recognize outstanding musical theater productions and students.
The 2022 Best Musical Award went to Wakeland High School's production of Curtains and the awards for Outstanding Lead Performer were presented to Emery Gray (Prince of Peace Christian School) and Landry Barker (Keller Central High School). A list of all 2022 winners, participating high schools, and their productions can be found at BroadwayDallasHSMTA.org.
"Words can't express how thrilled we are to bring our High School Musical Theatre Awards back to a fully live, in-person ceremony at the Music Hall this year. HSMTA is the most magical night of the year for us. The energy is completely unique and feeds the soul of our company for the entire year. It's inspiring to watch these incredibly talented students put months and months of hard work into the program. We are so proud to honor their work and talent by encouraging their love of musical theatre. Congratulations to all of the nominees, winners, teachers, students, staff, crew, and everyone who is a part of this" said Ken Novice, President and CEO of Broadway Dallas.
A total of 83 productions from 72 participating high schools were evaluated by a diverse group of highly qualified judges from the North Texas theater community. In an effort to be a more equitable program, Broadway Dallas has joined many of its peer institutions across the country in changing the Lead and Supporting categories to be non-gendered. Awards were presented in 14 categories and scholarships were awarded to outstanding graduating seniors who were nominated by their teachers and selected by the Broadway Dallas scholarship panel. Through funds raised by private donations, Broadway Dallas HSMTA awarded $55,000 in scholarships to continue to foster the great talent North Texas has to offer. To date, Broadway Dallas HSMTA College Scholarship program has awarded more than $450,000 in cash scholarships to deserving students.
The live ceremony was hosted by Arlington native and Broadway veteran Clinton Greenspan. Greenspan was most recently seen on Broadway in the title role of Disney's Aladdin.
In addition, award-winning actress, singer, producer, and activist Denise Lee was presented with the 2022 Fullinwider Award in honor of her accomplishments within the North Texas theater community and beyond. Her powerful voice has charmed nightclub and television audiences for more than three decades.
The Fullinwider Award is presented to artists with roots in the North Texas community who have gone on to have had significant impact on the local, regional, and national theater communities. The award is named for Leah and Jerry Fullinwider, the founding donors of DSM's High School Musical Theater Awards. The award was created to honor the Fullinwiders for their initial gift of $100,000, which helped fund and produce DSM HSMTA and College Scholarship program in 2012.
2022 BROADWAY DALLAS HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARD WINNERS
Best Musical
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Frenship High School - Jekyll and Hyde
Guyer High School - Matilda
Keller Central High School - The SpongeBob Musical
Liberty Christian School - Shrek
Wakeland High School - Curtains
Waxahachie High School - Something Rotten!
Wylie East High School - Anastasia: The Musical
Best Direction
All Saints' Episcopal School - The Addams Family
Frenship High School - Jekyll and Hyde
Frisco High School - Little Shop of Horrors
Guyer High School - Matilda
Hebron High School - Legally Blonde
Independence High School - Tuck Everlasting
Keller Central High School - The SpongeBob Musical
Liberty Christian School - Shrek
Wakeland High School - Curtains
Waxahachie High School - Something Rotten!
Best Choreography
All Saints' Episcopal School - The Addams Family
Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts - Mamma Mia!
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Frenship High School - Jekyll and Hyde
Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Hebron High School - Legally Blonde
Independence High School - Tuck Everlasting
Keller Central High School - The SpongeBob Musical
Melissa High School - Nice Work If You Can Get It
Wylie East High School - Anastasia: The Musical
Best Music Direction
Alvarado High School - Anastasia: The Musical
Byron Nelson High School - Guys and Dolls
Frenship High School - Jekyll and Hyde
Hebron High School - Legally Blonde
Independence High School - Tuck Everlasting
Keller Central High School - The SpongeBob Musical
Liberty Christian School - Shrek
Liberty High School - Bright Star
Wakeland High School - Curtains
Wylie East High School - Anastasia: The Musical
Best Orchestra
Carroll Senior High School - Elf: The Musical
Cedar Hill High School - The SpongeBob Musical
Centennial High School - Oklahoma!
Garland High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Independence High School - Tuck Everlasting
J.J. Pearce High School - Anything Goes
Lakeview Centennial High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Mansfield High School - Chicago: High School Edition
Best Scenic Design
Frenship High School - Jekyll and Hyde
Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Hebron High School - Legally Blonde
Keller Central High School - The SpongeBob Musical
Liberty Christian School - Into the Woods
Plano West Senior High School - The SpongeBob Musical
Prince of Peace Christian School - Seussical the Musical
Rowlett High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Wakeland High School - Curtains
Waxahachie High School - Something Rotten!
Best Lighting Design
Frenship High School - Jekyll and Hyde
Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Independence High School - Tuck Everlasting
J.J. Pearce High School - Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief
Keller Central High School - The SpongeBob Musical
Liberty Christian School - Shrek
Melissa High School - Nice Work If You Can Get It
Prince of Peace Christian School - Seussical the Musical
Wakeland High School - Curtains
Wylie East High School - Anastasia: The Musical
Best Costume Design
Cedar Hill High School - The SpongeBob Musical
Cleburne High School - The Wizard of Oz
Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Melissa High School - Nice Work If You Can Get It
Midlothian High School - The Little Mermaid
North Forney High School - Shrek
Plano West Senior High School - The SpongeBob Musical
Wakeland High School - Curtains
Waxahachie High School - Something Rotten!
Wylie East High School - Anastasia: The Musical
Best Crew & Technical Execution
All Saints' Episcopal School - The Addams Family
Frenship High School - Jekyll and Hyde
Guyer High School - Matilda
Keller Central High School - The SpongeBob Musical
Liberty Christian School - Shrek
Midlothian High School - The Little Mermaid
Plano West Senior High School - The SpongeBob Musical
Rowlett High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Wakeland High School - Curtains
Waxahachie High School - Something Rotten!
Wylie East High School - Anastasia: The Musical
Best Ensemble
Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts - Mamma Mia!
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Frenship High School - Jekyll and Hyde
Guyer High School - Matilda
Hebron High School - Legally Blonde
Keller Central High School - The SpongeBob Musical
Liberty Christian School - Shrek
Plano West Senior High School - The SpongeBob Musical
Wakeland High School - Curtains
Wylie East High School - Anastasia: The Musical
Outstanding Lead Performer
Allie Spitler - Liberty Christian School - Shrek
Audrey Shin - Hebron High School - Legally Blonde
Bennett Cooper - Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Emery Gray - Prince of Peace Christian School - Seussical the Musical
Emma Alexander - Independence High School - Tuck Everlasting
Emma DeLaPaz - Wakeland High School - Curtains
Garrett Bohannan - Wakeland High School - Curtains
Isabella Dennissen - J.J. Pearce High School - Anything Goes
Isabella Gueck - Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bright Star: School Edition
Jillian Jones - North Lamar High School - Once Upon a Mattress
Johnathan Tarver - Cedar Hill High School - The SpongeBob Musical
Justin Taylor - Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Kirstin Carti - Rowlett High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Kyler Beck - Hebron High School - Legally Blonde
Landry Barker - Keller Central High School - The SpongeBob Musical
Logan Lowery - Melissa High School - Nice Work If You Can Get It
Lynnli Wiseman - Frenship High School - Jekyll and Hyde
Max Blackwell - Plano West Senior High School - The SpongeBob Musical
Ryan Walshaw - Frenship High School - Jekyll and Hyde
Walker DeBord - Liberty Christian School - Shrek
Outstanding Supporting Performer
Alina Melcer - Plano Senior High School - Urinetown: The Musical
Alyssa Menckhoff - Liberty Christian High School - Shrek
Anthony Nevitt - Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts Academy - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Brooke Lee - Wakeland High School - Curtains
Cate Gould - Highland Park High School - Legally Blonde
Catherine Denning - Forney High School - You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown
Charles Carraher - Plano Senior High School - Urinetown: The Musical
Cooper Campbell - Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Dee Barnett - Garland High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Eduardo Martinez - Independence High School - Tuck Everlasting
Elizabeth Gaitan - Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy - Bright Star: School Edition
Madilyn Sallee - Frenship High School - Jekyll and Hyde
Mason Cole - Liberty Christian School - Shrek
Mattie McGrady - Melissa High School - Nice Work If You Can Get It
Max Turman - Hebron High School - Legally Blonde
Nathan Crowson - Garland High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Ria Marsh - Booker T. Washington High School for Performing and Visual Arts - Mamma Mia!
Stone Porter - Prosper High School - The Lion King
Turner Mullican - Waxahachie High School - Something Rotten!
Wyatt Johnson - J.J. Pearce High School - Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief
Outstanding Featured Performer
Amaya Perkins - Kaufman High School - Mary Poppins
Bee Crowe - Alvarado High School - Anastasia: The Musical
Caleb Jackson - Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Camille Benton - Wylie East High School - Anastasia: The Musical
Cora Lewis - Mansfield Legacy High School - Shrek
Harmony Connor - Cleburne High School - Oklahoma!
Ike Hoodenplye - J.J. Pearce High School - Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief
Katelyn Quintanilla - Frenship High School - Jekyll and Hyde
Madeleine Holloway - Rockwall High School - Anastasia: The Musical
Paul LeBreton - Tyler Legacy High School - Little Shop of Horrors
Pierce Polomsky - Prosper High School - The Lion King
Broadway Dallas Spirit Award
Isabella Gueck- Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy
Broadway Dallas 2022 Outstanding Educator Award
Jenny Bishop- Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy
Jake Lierman- Frenship High School
About Broadway Dallas
In 2022, Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas. Since 1941, the non -profit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year -round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.
As a 501(c)(3) non -profit organization, Broadway Dallas relies on a variety of funding sources to offer affordable ticket prices, preserve the beautiful historic theatre, educate young audiences and develop impactful community programs.
