Winners Announced For The 2019 Dallas Opera Guild Vocal Competition

An elite group of twenty of the most talented young opera singers in the country competed this week for prestige and cash prizes in the 31st Annual Dallas Opera Guild Vocal Competition. At the conclusion of this evening's exciting Finals Round, hosted by Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin, the winners were announced from the stage of the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House at the AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas:

· The $10,000 Bessylee Penland First Prize, presented by 2019 Vocal Competition Honorees Holly and Tom Mayer was awarded to soprano Meghan Kasanders

· The $5,000 Second Prize, presented by 2019 Dallas Opera Guild Co-Presidents Jan and James Clay went to baritone Reginald Smith, Jr.

· The Third Prize of $2,500, was presented by competition Co-Chairs Susan Fleming and Linda McKown to tenor Christopher Oglesby

· The $1,000 "Jonathan Pell People's Choice Award," newly renamed to honor former TDO Artistic Director Jonathan Pell, was presented by Katherine and Michael Phillips to Meghan Kasanders

This year, the twenty semi-finalists were selected from a group of 307 applicants from 36 states (residents of the U.S. territories are eligible to apply for the prestigious competition, as well).





