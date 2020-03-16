WaterTower Theatre To Postpone 2020 Gala

Read a message from Shane Peterman, Producing Artistic Director, regarding WaterTower Theatre's response to COVID19.

Dear WaterTower Theatre Patrons and Supporters -

I know that each of us have all been overwhelmed with the news surrounding COVID19 and the many e­mails that each of us has received about how different groups are dealing with the pandemic. The WaterTower staff began planning for these possibilities in February and our Board of Directors have been monitoring the situation closely.

Your safety and the safety of our staff and creative teams are of the utmost importance and we have been closely working with the Town of Addison on possible responses.

After much consideration and thoughtful discussion, and in keeping with the health guidelines set down by the Centers for Disease Control and the County of Dallas, WaterTower Theatre has decided to postpone our Spring Gala on March 27, 2020 to a date to be announced soon. And the theatre will be closed to the public until May 11, 2020. We have also made the painful decision to postpone I AM MY OWN WIFE which was scheduled to run April 16-May 3, 2020 to July 16-August 2, 2020. Our box office staff will be in contact with all season and single ticket buyers to reschedule your tickets.

I have instructed the administrative and production staff to work at home as they can to protect them and their families through May 11, 2020. We will be monitoring voice mails and e-mails on a daily basis. Our box office associates will be available Monday- Friday 12:00 pm. - 4:00 p.m. via phone and e-mails. We will return all calls and e-mails within 5 business days.

As this situation continues to evolve, we will update our loyal patrons and supporters with information as soon as we have it.

Over the past year, I have witnessed a paradigm shift at WaterTower Theatre. Sales are up and your feedback on the shows has been overwhelmingly positive. We will survive this crisis and thrive with your support. As I celebrate my one year anniversary with the theatre and look forward to our Silver Anniversary season, I am grateful for your kind words and loyalty.

Please feel free to reach out if you have any questions@ 972-450-6232. Take care of yourself and we will see you at the theatre soon!

Shane Peterman

Producing Artistic Director





