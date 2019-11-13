WaterTower Theatre Announces Cast & Creatives For CIRQUE HOLIDAYS

Shane Peterman, Producing Artistic Director is pleased to announce CIRQUE HOLIDAYS a co-production developed by WaterTower Theatre and Lone Star Circus. CIRQUE HOLIDAYS brings theater and international circus talent together on stage to celebrate the holiday season in a magical world of fun, awe, thrills, and beauty ­­-- the perfect gift for the Holiday Season!

In an intimate in-the-round theatre setting, audiences of all ages* will be treated to a holiday celebration from around the world featuring:

The amazing aerial exploits of Frank Chapman on the Aerial Lamp

The unbelievable flexibility of the beautiful contortionist, Tilda McSpadden

From England, up in the air, the novel and surprising aerial exercises of Joanne Vazquez

The undisputed Queen of Hula-Hoops, the incredible and delightful Jesse Patterson

From Argentina, the startling hand-balancing feats of Ernesto Fassio

From the United States, the grace and elegance of Emily Fassio on the aerial lyra

From Mexico, the thrilling high-speed juggling of José Vazquez

From Russia, the stupefying and mind-challenging illusions of Vladimir & Olga Smirnov

CIRQUE HOLIDAYS is directed by Fanny Kerwich. The show stars Ringmaster extraordinaire Ty McFarlan, Argentina's hilarious funnyman Rulito, and actresses Jessie Prince and Emma Jewel Rogers, making their WaterTower Theatre debuts in the role of Calista. Ms. Rogers will take the stage in the role on December 5, 7, 11, 13, 15, 19, and 21. Ms. Prince will appear in the role on the following performances: December 6, 8, 12, 14, 18, 20, and 22.

CIRQUE HOLIDAYS will bring the joy to audiences in a delightfully glittering and uplifting package and is sure to become a holiday tradition for WaterTower Theatre audience members!

*Children under the age of 5 may find this program difficult to follow or sit through.

For more information visit www.watertowertheatre.org.





