WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Cast Announced at Theatre Three

With a new lobby and a new marquee, Theatre Three welcomes patrons "home" to the Norma Young Arena Stage with the great American play, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? by Edward Albee. The play is celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year, coinciding with Theatre Three's 60th Anniversary Season. Starring Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt and Associate Artistic Director Christie Vela, this dark comedy embraces the style of the 1960's and methodically shatters the impossible societal standards set by the era.

"The thing I find most interesting is that the play is about America at a certain period in time when the country was changing; when the surface idealism of the American Dream 50's was beginning to crumble for many reasons: religious, political, social, scientific," says Associate Artistic Director Christie Vela. "And right now, 2022, we're still figuring out how to survive this traumatic event that we've collectively experienced as a country. We're once again shedding a facade of who we are as a culture."

"It's a doubles tennis match but the court is lava, the ball has spikes and the rackets are gin bottles," says Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt. "It's a deliciously dark comedy set in the 60's when America was on the brink of massive social upheaval. Sound familiar? This great play endures because its themes never age. Once again, this country is embattled in a fight for its identity, its survival. It's Artistic Director vs. Artistic Director. Who will win? Me or Christie?"

Tickets for "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" running June 9-July 3 are on sale now at the Theatre Three Box Office (214-871-3300 • www.theatre3dallas.com). General Admission tickets will be $37.50 each. Discounted tickets are available for students and seniors. This show is not suitable for children. Updated Covid-19 Policies: Face masks are highly encouraged at all times, especially in the lobby and restroom areas. For additional security, Theatre Three has installed ActivePure air sanitizers within our HVAC system. Theatre Three is located in the same building in Uptown Dallas' Quandrangle but has a new address at 2688 Laclede St, Dallas, TX 75201.