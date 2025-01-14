Uptown Players To Present The Regional Premiere Of Harrison David Rivers WE ARE CONTINUOUS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Uptown Players will present the regional premiere of Harrison David Rivers' “we are continuous,” a deeply moving and evocative exploration of family, self-identity, and love. Running February 7 through February 23, 2025, at the Norma Young Arena Stage inside Theatre Three, this production will challenge and inspire audiences with its powerful storytelling and universal themes.

Directed by Natalie King, the production features a stellar cast, including Denise Lee, Micah Brooks, and Quintin Jones, Jr., who bring to life the story of Simon, a gay Black man; Ora, his devout Christian mother; and Simon's husband, Abe. Together, they navigate the complexities of love, identity, and forgiveness. Through richly drawn characters and heart-wrenching dialogue, Harrison David Rivers illustrates the resilience required to heal fractured relationships and embrace the enduring ties that bind us all.

Simon and Ora share a close but fraught relationship, marked by Ora's struggle to reconcile her faith with her son's identity. The play invites audiences on an intimate journey of acceptance, growth, and the transformative power of love.

Special Talk Back Sessions with the Cast

Take your theater experience further by attending one of our exclusive Talk Back sessions, hosted in partnership with Visions for Change. These post-performance conversations will allow audiences to engage directly with the director and members of the cast and delve deeper into the play's poignant themes.

Talk Back Dates: Sunday, February 9, 2025 Sunday, February 16, 2025 Sunday, February 23, 2025

Participating Cast Members: Denise Lee Micah Brooks Quintin Jones, Jr. Natalie King, Director



Comments