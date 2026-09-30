Undermain Theatre to Present FOR THE REST OF OUR LIVES

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Undermain Theatre will present the Professional Premiere of for the rest of our lives by Katherine Owens/Undermain Fund for New Work recipient Erin Malone Turner. On stage at Undermain Theatre October 29 through November 22, 2026.

Does love last longer than a lifetime? Erin Malone Turner's poetic exploration of love and relationship follows a young couple through multiple incarnations, from ancient times to present day. Their love is reborn as they continue to encounter one another through time and space. We may meet our soulmate in this lifetime, but happily ever after is never guaranteed. If love can endure beyond a single life, however, perhaps the happiness it creates can endure as well—a love story that stretches across millennia.

Directed by: Vickie Washington making her directorial debut with Undermain Theatre.

Cast: Zariyah Perry (Petra/Lily/Amira/Woman), Nathaniel Wooley III (Orion/Jude/Kismet/Man).

Design Team: Scenic Design: Luke Atkison, Lighting Design: Aaron Johansen, Costume Design: Ava Kamaria, Properties Design: Reagan Burroughs, Sound Design: Claudia Martinez, Intimacy Coordinator: Monalisa Amidar, and Dialect Coach Anne Schilling.

TOUR DATES

Preview Performances: October 29 and 30, 2026

Opening Night: Saturday, October 31, 2026

Performances: October 29 – November 22, 2026

Thursday - Saturday performances at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm

Erin Malone Turner is a Dallas-based theater artist originally from New Orleans. Writing developed locally with: Kitchen Dog Theater (how to catch a ghost), Undermain Theatre (SPACED OUT), Amphibian Stage (through a glass darkly), Bishop Arts Theatre Center (GRAY, ingrained, and PlayingPretend), Echo Theatre (the secret keepers), UT Arlington's Black Theatre Society (THE BRIDGE), and SheDFW Arts (Hello, Earthlings!). Her TACA Grant-funded commissioned play what fits inside a human heart had its world premiere with Soul Repertory Theatre in Oct. 2023, and was nominated for an Irma P. Hall Black Theatre Award for Best Play.

She has been a member of two DFW-based playwriting cohorts: BATC's First Move in 2022 and Second Thought's Thought Process in 2024 and 2026. In 2025, she was Arts Mission Oak Cliff's Summer Sanctuary Artist-in-Residence. In this time, she presented a staged reading of a new play, a poetry community event, and a self-directed workshop performance of for the rest of our lives. From 2021-2023, she was mentored by six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald through the Age in the Arts Program. A huge honor, this connection—and the priceless wisdom and care from Audra—helped Erin to challenge herself to write more experimentally, be more intentional, and take bold risks while staying true to her roots and her vision.

TICKET INFORMATION

Single tickets are on sale now.

All performances will be held at Undermain Theatre, 3200 Main Street in the historic Deep Ellum section of Dallas. Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM and Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM.

Tickets prices:

Previews: $10-$15

Thursdays: $20-$45

Fridays: $20-$45

Saturdays: $25-$45

Sunday Matinees: $25-$45

In keeping with our belief that theatre should be accessible for all, Undermain Theatre is debuting a new pricing model this season. Along with discounts at every performance for seniors, students, educators, and Industry artists, new tiered pricing this season offers additional early purchase tickets priced as low as $10.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 00 Hrs 44 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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