Undermain Theatre Presents EXIT THE KING By Eugène Ionesco

Undermain Theatre will present the second production of its 41st Season of Identity: Exit the King by Eugène Ionesco. This Modern Classic runs October 31 through November 24, 2024.

Eugène Ionesco's absurdist comedy is set in the crumbling throne-room of the palace in an unnamed country where King Berenger the First has only the duration of the play to live. Once, it seemed he ruled over an immense empire and commanded great armies, now his kingdom has shrunk to the confines of his garden wall. Refusing to accept his end, he is attended by his present and former Queens who must help him face the final inevitable truth of life. Will King Berenger be able to forestall the forces of destiny or will his power ultimately transfer to Queen Marguerite? Find out in Undermain's timely production of Ionesco's absurdist masterpiece.

Starring Undermain company members Rhonda Boutté and Bruce DuBose

Directed by: Tim Johnson

Cast: Bruce DuBose (King Berenger The First), Rhonda Boutté (Athena), Lauren LeBlanc (Queen Marguerite), Jim Jorgensen (The Doctor), Karen Parrish (Juliette), Dennis Raveneau (The Guard).

Design Team: Scenic Design; Robert Winn*, Lighting Design: steve woods*, Costume Design: Ava Kamaria, Sound Design and Music Composition: Paul Semrad*, Properties Design: Phillip Schroeder, Movement Choreography: Sara J. Romersberger. *Undermain Company member

Preview Performances October 31 - November 1, 2024

Opening Night Saturday, November 2, 2024

In Performance October 31 - November 24, 2024

Talkbacks after performances on November 7, November 10, and November 17.

Eugene Ionesco (1909-1994) was a Romanian-born French playwright. He studied in Bucharest and Paris, where he lived from 1945. His first one-act antiplay, The Bald Soprano (1950), inspired a revolution in dramatic techniques and helped inaugurate the Theatre of the Absurd. He followed it with other one-act plays in which illogical events create an atmosphere both comic and grotesque, including The Lesson (1951), The Chairs (1952), and The New Tenant (1955). His most popular full-length play, Rhinoceros (1959), concerns a provincial French town in which all the citizens are metamorphosing into rhinoceroses. Other plays include Exit the King (1962) and A Stroll in the Air (1963). He was elected to the Académie française in 1970.

TICKET INFORMATION

Single tickets are on sale Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

The performances will be held at Undermain Theatre, 3200 Main Street in the historic Deep Ellum section of Dallas.

Tickets prices:

Previews: $15

Thursdays: $20

Fridays: $25

Saturdays: $35

Sunday Matinees: $25 (student and educator tickets $10 for Sunday Matinees)

Undermain offers discounts for students and educators, seniors, KERA members, and industry artists. Discounted tickets may be purchased online at undermain.org. Special reduced pricing for student groups is available for all performances. Please contact our Concierge Ticketing Services at development@undermain.org for more information. Subscribers may redeem their tickets by contacting development@undermain.org.

