UTA Theatre Arts and Dance to Present DANCE DECONSTRUCTED

The University of Texas at Arlington Department of Theatre Arts and Dance will present Dance Deconstructed, November 22 - November 24, 2024, at the Mainstage Theater on the campus of the University of Texas at Arlington. Through Dance Deconstructed, the UTA Dance Area features innovative works by faculty and student choreographers that re-imagine storytelling through dynamic movement.

Under the artistic direction of UTA Dance Area Head Laurie M. Taylor, Dance Deconstructed brings new works to the stage through fresh choreographic perspectives, diverse movement vocabularies, and artistic leadership. The evening features Taylor's "Fulcrum," an exciting, playful work with an eclectic score, highlighting the afrobeat aesthetic of Fela Kuti and traditional bow instruments of Liberia, West Africa. Other faculty works include "The Human Experience," by Claudia Orcasitas, a literary movement piece, exploring the essence of individuality and community in an ever-changing world.

Student works include Macy Thiebaud and Kyleigh Perry's "A Rose Blooms in Chaos," a heartfelt collaboration between the two theatre arts and dance students, expressing the story of a complicated love torn apart and reuniting again despite societal challenges.

Alongside this work are pieces from musical theatre major Benjamin Ashcraft and theatre arts and dance minor Savannah Fennell. "I was excited to share my work as a graduating senior," says Fennell whose piece "On My Street," expresses a jazzy hip-hop style, fused with modern dance forms. Junior Benjamin Ashcraft states, "I wanted my work to show the rawness of the journey of a young man enduring challenges of university life and how he overcomes them," speaking on his ensemble piece "Ang3r."

Dance Deconstructed plays November 22 at 7:30 pm, November 23 at 7:30 pm, and November 24 at 2 pm in the Fine Arts building, Mainstage Theatre at UTA. Tickets are $22 for General Admission, and $15 for UTA faculty, students, and seniors.

The Department of Theatre Arts and Dance in the College of Liberal Arts at UTA provides comprehensive undergraduate education through theory, research, and practice in the performing arts, theatrical design, and dance. Theatre Arts and Dance's educational environment is characterized by shared values, unity of purpose, diversity of opinion, mutual respect, and a commitment to lifelong learning.

