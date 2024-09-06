Tickets Now on Sale for LES MISERABLES & THE GRINCH at Bass Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets for the two remaining Season Add-Ons in the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank are on sale now. A holiday favorite, Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL comes to Fort Worth in a limited engagement November 19-24; and in the spring, experience the world’s most popular musical when LES MISÉRABLES returns March 18-23.

Tickets for both shows start at $44. Tickets to the Fort Worth engagements of THE GRINCH and LES MISÉRABLES are available through the only official outlets - online at www.basshall.com or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm and Saturday 10:00am – 4:00pm. For group sales discounts please visit www.basshall.com/groups.

There will also be a Sensory Friendly Performance of Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL offered on Saturday, November 23 at 10:30am at Bass Performance Hall. This show will be performed in a supportive and judgment-free environment. Customary theater rules will be relaxed and the theater experience will be slightly altered. This performance is intended for any community members who would benefit from a sensory friendly environment, along with their family and friends so that they may enjoy this experience together! Tickets to this Sensory Friendly Performance are available upon request only. To request tickets and learn more about the performance, visit www.basshall.com/sfp.

Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL and LES MISÉRABLES come to Bass Hall as Season Add-Ons to the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. The season kicks off this fall with the Tony Award®-winning revival of Stephen Sondheim’s groundbreaking musical comedy, COMPANY, in early October, followed by BEETLEJUICE, the Broadway smash hit musical based on the Tim Burton classic, haunting the Hall this Halloween. Continuing the season is the story of one of the greatest R&B groups of all time, AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS; the uproarious new play based on the ultimate whodunit game, CLUE; a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit of Michael Jackson, MJ; Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary musical mashup, remixed for the stage, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL; the highly anticipated revival of the innovative twist on the Wizard of Oz that took Broadway by storm, THE WIZ; and completing the season, the original musical from award-winning country music songwriters Brandy Clark and Mineral Wells native Shane McAnally, SHUCKED. Visit www.basshall.com/batb for more information.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More