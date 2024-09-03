Theatre Wesleyan to Present THE IVES ARCHIVES In October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Wesleyan will welcome back alums Connie Sanchez and Cameron Byerly to guest direct The Ives Archives, an evening of six short one-act plays written by acclaimed playwright David Ives.

The Ives Archives will be presented for one weekend only at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University (1205 Binkley Street, 76105) from October 3 through October 5. Tickets are $10.00 and are now available at txwes.edu/theatretickets.

The lineup of plays for The Ives Archives includes:

Bolero, directed by Connie Sanchez

Degas, C'est Moi, directed by Connie Sanchez

Foreplay, or The Art of the Fugue, directed by Cameron Byerly

Sure Thing, directed by Connie Sanchez

Time Flies, directed by Cameron Byerly

Words, Words, Words, directed by Cameron Byerly

David Ives is perhaps best known for All In The Timing (he has been included in the “Best Short Plays” series multiple times), and for his drama Venus In Fur, which was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play. His plays include New Jerusalem: The Interrogation Of Baruch De Spinoza, The School For Lies (adapted from Molière’s The Misanthrope); The Liar (adapted from Corneille), Time Flies and Is He Dead? (adapted from Mark Twain). He has also translated Feydeau’s A Flea In Her Ear and Yasmina Reza’s A Spanish Play. A former Guggenheim Fellow in playwriting and a graduate of The Yale School of Drama, he lives in New York City. Most recently, Ives wrote the book for Here We Are, the final musical with a score by multi-award-winning composer Stephen Sondheim.

The cast, design team, and crew include Texas Wesleyan theatre majors and minors pursuing Bachelor or Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees. The cast includes Tristan Andrews, Sarai Castillo, Trent Cole, Myles Curry, Jordaeja Davis, Dylan Evans, K.J. Felder, Emanuel Hudson, Lauren Hunt, Hayden Kirkbride, Ian Kooistra, Oscar Lopez, Rocky Olguin, Sam Perez, Aaron Simmons, Camden Williams, Jaalen Williams, KK Yarbrough, and Bianca Zamorano.

The Production Team includes Connie Sanchez & Cameron Byerly (directors), Mercedes Kuhn (stage manager), Trinity Chenault (assistant stage manager), Colin Schwartz (technical director), Liz Holmes (scenic design), Abigaile Webb (assistant scenic design), Rocky Olguin (costume design), Lauren Hunt & Sam Perez (assistant costume design), Nicole Ellis (lighting design), Nathalie Beyna (sound design), and Alex Bennett & Albreesha Wilson (props design).



PERFORMANCE DATES

Thurs., October 3 at 7:30 pm

Fri., October 4 at 7:30 pm

Sat., October 5 at 2:00 pm Matinee

Sat., October 5 at 7:30 pm Evening



