Theatre Wesleyan To Present One-Act Adaptation Of UNCLE VANYA

Theatre Wesleyan will present a production of the Anton Chekhov classic Uncle Vanya at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University (1205 Binkley Street, 76105) from February 19-21, 2021. This production of the play will use a condensed one-act adaptation translated by Eugene K. Bristow.

Considered one of Chekhov's masterpieces, Uncle Vanya's scenes from country life follow intermingling lives surrounding a Russian country house. When a retired professor and his young wife visit the country estate managed by his daughter and her uncle, the visit causes long-held resentments and secret passions to surface.

The production will be directed by associate professor of theatre Jeanne Everton. The cast and design team consist of Texas Wesleyan University students pursuing their Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre. The cast, in alphabetical order, includes Jonathan Burt (Professor Serebryakov), Bethany Bordelon (Yelena Andreevna), Richard Givans (Iliya Ilich Telegin), Brian Johnson (Mikhail Lvovich Astrov), Gianina Lambert (Maria Vasilevna), Julissa Norment (Sofya Alexandrovna), Hugo Morales Saldaña (Workman), Kristian Thomas (Ivan "Vanya" Petrovich), and Kirsten Wagner (Marina).

The production and design team include Olivia Dickerson (stage manager), Andrea German (assistant stage manager), Joseph Laws (scenic design), Yajaira Rosales (lighting design), Kyrsten Howard (sound design), Mya Cockrell (assistant sound design), Madison Whitney (properties design), Ethan Brandt (assistant properties design), visiting professor of theatre Karen Potter (costume design), and Taliyah Salih (assistant costume design).

Faculty, staff, and students, as well as audience members who attend Uncle Vanya will adhere to local social distancing guidelines.

All plans and information are subject to change and announcements will be made in the event adjustments are, or need to be, made for the safety of our faculty, staff, students, and audience.

Uncle Vanya Performance Dates

Friday, February 19, 2021 at 7:30pm

Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 7:30pm

Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 2:00pm

*Times and indoor venue subject to change; please check website for more details and updates.

Estimated Run Time: 80-90 minutes without an intermission.

Tickets will be $5.00 to attend the performance in-person. Tickets purchased in advance are required and available at txwes.edu/theatretickets or by calling (817) 531-4211.