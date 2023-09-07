Theatre Wesleyan To Hold Post-Show Mixer Honoring Playmarket Writers

The mixer will be held at Texas Wesleyan University's Lou's Place following the Saturday, September 30th performance.
Theatre Wesleyan will hold a post-show mixer following the Saturday, September 30th 7:30pm performance of Playmarket: Premiere Productions of Original Plays honoring the alumni playwrights whose works are being presented. All four writers will be in attendance for both the performance and the mixer.
All audience members are invited to attend the post-show mixer at Lou's Place (1112 Wesleyan Street, 76105) where light refreshments will be served. Texas Wesleyan University alumni, including graduates of the theatre program, are encouraged to attend, if they are able. Tickets for the performance are $5.00 (the price includes the post-show mixer) and available online at txwes.edu/theatretickets or by calling (817) 531-4211. Tickets will also be available at the door in-person beginning one hour before each performance.
Playmarket: Premiere Productions is directed by Professor of Theatre Connie Whitt-Lambert and alumni playwrights include, in alphabetical order:
FULL SCHEDULE OF PLAYMARKET: PREMIERE PRODUCTIONS PERFORMANCE DATES
Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:30pm
Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:30pm
Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:30pm + Post-Show Mixer
Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 2:00pm Matinee
Tickets for all performances of Playmarket are $5.00 and available online at txwes.edu/theatretickets or by calling (817) 531-4211. Tickets will also be available at the door in-person beginning one hour before each performance. Free tickets for Texas Wesleyan University students, provided by the Student Government Association, will not be available for Playmarket.
All plans and information are subject to change, and announcements will be made in the event of adjustments. Please check the Theatre Wesleyan Facebook for the most up-to-date details. Audience members who purchase their tickets in advance will receive any updates at the email address they provide upon checkout.
If you have questions, please contact the Theatre Wesleyan office at (817) 531-5867.
