Theatre Wesleyan To Hold Post-Show Mixer Honoring Playmarket Writers

The mixer will be held at Texas Wesleyan University's Lou's Place following the Saturday, September 30th performance.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 1 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Texas Drag Ban Bill Put on Pause Photo 2 Texas Drag Ban Bill Put on Pause
Greg Kalafatas and Caroline Eiseman-Led HAIRSPRAY National Tour Reveals 2023-24 Casting an Photo 3 Greg Kalafatas and Caroline Eiseman-Led HAIRSPRAY National Tour Reveals 2023-24 Casting and Full Route
Plano Symphony Orchestra Opens 2023/2024 Season With ¡VIVA MEXICO! Honoring Mexican Indep Photo 4 Plano Symphony Orchestra Opens 2023/2024 Season With ¡VIVA MEXICO! Honoring Mexican Independence Day

Theatre Wesleyan To Hold Post-Show Mixer Honoring Playmarket Writers

Theatre Wesleyan To Hold Post-Show Mixer Honoring Playmarket Writers

Theatre Wesleyan will hold a post-show mixer following the Saturday, September 30th 7:30pm performance of Playmarket: Premiere Productions of Original Plays honoring the alumni playwrights whose works are being presented. All four writers will be in attendance for both the performance and the mixer. 

All audience members are invited to attend the post-show mixer at Lou's Place (1112 Wesleyan Street, 76105) where light refreshments will be served. Texas Wesleyan University alumni, including graduates of the theatre program, are encouraged to attend, if they are able. Tickets for the performance are $5.00 (the price includes the post-show mixer) and available online at txwes.edu/theatretickets or by calling (817) 531-4211. Tickets will also be available at the door in-person beginning one hour before each performance. 

Playmarket: Premiere Productions is directed by Professor of Theatre Connie Whitt-Lambert and alumni playwrights include, in alphabetical order: 

  • Death of Seneca by Jonathan Burt '23 
  • Dime Store Dinos by Lori Coughlin '21 
  • The Ramifications of a Changed Man by Alexandra Flurry-Powell '19 
  • Somewhere Between Floors by Lily Seavey '23 

FULL SCHEDULE OF PLAYMARKET: PREMIERE PRODUCTIONS PERFORMANCE DATES  

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:30pm  

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:30pm  

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:30pm + Post-Show Mixer 

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 2:00pm Matinee  

Tickets for all performances of Playmarket are $5.00 and available online at txwes.edu/theatretickets or by calling (817) 531-4211. Tickets will also be available at the door in-person beginning one hour before each performance. Free tickets for Texas Wesleyan University students, provided by the Student Government Association, will not be available for Playmarket. 

All plans and information are subject to change, and announcements will be made in the event of adjustments. Please check the Theatre Wesleyan Facebook for the most up-to-date details. Audience members who purchase their tickets in advance will receive any updates at the email address they provide upon checkout.  

If you have questions, please contact the Theatre Wesleyan office at (817) 531-5867.  




RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Theatre Wesleyan To Hold Post-Show Mixer Honoring Playmarket Writers Photo
Theatre Wesleyan To Hold Post-Show Mixer Honoring Playmarket Writers

Theatre Wesleyan will hold a post-show mixer following the Saturday, September 30th 7:30pm performance of Playmarket: Premiere Productions of Original Plays honoring the alumni playwrights whose works are being presented. All four writers will be in attendance for both the performance and the mixer. 

2
OTHELLO Comes to Bishop Arts Theatre Center in October Photo
OTHELLO Comes to Bishop Arts Theatre Center in October

Bishop Arts Theatre Center (BATC) will kick off its 30th Anniversary season with an adaptation of Othello by BATC’s playwright-in-residence Franky D. Gonzalez. Learn more about the play and how to get tickets here!

3
Regional Premiere of BONDAGE Comes to Undermain Theatre This Month Photo
Regional Premiere of BONDAGE Comes to Undermain Theatre This Month

Undermain Theatre opens its 40th season with the regional premiere of Star Finch’s Bondage. Performances run September 28-October 15, 2023. Learn more about the show and how to purchase tickets here!

4
Review: THE OTHER JOSH COHEN at Circle Theatre Photo
Review: THE OTHER JOSH COHEN at Circle Theatre

The Other Josh Cohen is a delightful musical with a light-hearted tone that belies its deep morality, all while boasting a great cast a strong musical book.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT Video
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT
Exclusive: Rhythm of Life' From 'A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman' Video
Exclusive: Rhythm of Life' From 'A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman'
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sandlot 30th Anniversary Cast Event
Majestic Theater (9/27-9/27)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pump Boys and Dinettes
Plaza Theatre Company (8/11-9/09)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Meaningless
Fort Worth Fringe Festival (9/08-9/10)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS
Dallas Childrens Theater (11/25-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# C.S. Lewis’ THE MAGICIAN’S NEPHEW
Dallas Childrens Theater (4/27-5/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# AUDITION "A Christmas Story"
Art Centre Theatre (10/07-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fannie: The Music & Life of Fannie Lou Hamer
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (5/02-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tragedy of Othello
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (10/19-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's The Aristocats, KIDS
Genesis Children's Theatre (12/01-12/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You