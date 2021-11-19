Theatre Three Gifted A Lobby Remodel For Their 60th Anniversary

Stream Realty Partners has honored Theatre Three's 99-year lease and has gifted the theatre a lobby remodel that will provide visibility to the previously hidden gem and offer improved wheelchair accessibility to The Norma Young Arena Stage, Theatre Three's primary performance space. The theatre is not physically or geographically moving, but because the front of the theatre now faces outwardly, the new address for Theatre Three is 2688 Laclede Street, Suite 120, Dallas, Texas 75201.

"Since 1969 - decades before Uptown boomed as a commercial district - Theatre Three has been a fixture at The Quadrangle," says Managing Director & Partner of Stream Realty, Ramsey March. "Great urban environments feature a diversity of healthy cultural institutions, and especially innovative live theater. Corresponding with the launch of our 350,000 square foot mixed-use development of The QUAD, Stream is pleased to make a significant investment in the future of Theatre Three, which we hope will usher in a new era of appreciation for the arts in the Uptown neighborhood."

Along with increased visibility, there will now be handicap parking by the front doors and additional restrooms on the main floor. The new lobby space will include 2,000 sq. ft. of space including box office, seating, restrooms, and a small gallery space.

The second show of Theatre Three's 59 ½th Season, Maytag Virgin by Audrey Cefaly, will be performed at Bryant Hall. We will resume hosting the public in the spring amid ongoing renovations and improvements to the interior of our space. Theatre Three's season and full programming will resume with Stede Bonnet: A F*cking Pirate Musical by Nicole Neely & Clint Gilbert being the first production back in the Theatre Three space.

"This is truly a remarkable gift from Stream Realty and hopefully the beginning of a new era of corporate support for the arts in Dallas," says Executive Director Charlie Beavers. "This is more than just brick and mortar, the increased visibility in a highly trafficked and pedestrian neighborhood is invaluable. "

For more information about Theatre Three, please visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.