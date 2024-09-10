Theatre Three Announces NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 And More 62nd Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Three has announced its upcoming season, and it's packed with jaw-dropping productions and epic events that you won't want to miss. You're invited to "Play with Us" as T3 dives headfirst into a whirlwind of drama, music, and mystery that will leave you on the edge of your seat!

The 62nd season promises an exhilarating lineup of 4 musicals and 4 plays across two distinct stages. The mainstage series in the Norma Young Arena Stage will treat audiences to the haunting and powerful "Carrie: The Musical", the epic and immersive "Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812", the deeply moving "Intimate Apparel", and concludes with the vibrant and fantastical "Xanadu". Meanwhile the additional performances kicking things off in Theatre Too include the provocative "Venus in Fur", followed by the classic thriller "Sleuth", the very campy and entertaining "Debbie Does Dallas: The Musical", and the hilarious and fast-paced "The Mystery of Irma Vep". This eclectic mix of shows promises to captivate and entertain, offering something for everyone.

Associate Artistic Director Christie Vela shares, "We're thrilled to return next season with a mix of delightful shows upstairs and down, led by some of DFW's finest talents bringing something fresh and exciting to each one. We're also eager to return with all of the ancillary programming you've come to expect from T3 like T3 Talks, T3 Writes, Uptown Drama, classes and co-pros enriching each experience at the theater and inviting both patrons and artists to be a part of the T3 family."

Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt adds, "Last year, T3 employed over 140 artists, and that is perhaps the greatest joy of announcing a new season. With each play and musical, a new cohort of actors, designers and technicians make T3 their creative home. The goal for this season was to curate a blend of fun musicals and juicy acting pieces with an eclectic flair that T3 is known for. And! When the season begins, our home in the Quad will be surrounded by its own eclectic blend of new restaurants. So park for free. Grab some dinner. And enjoy the show!"

In addition to the mainstage productions, Theatre Three continues to offer additional programs throughout the season. Monday Night Playwright will continue to offer unique and affordable opportunities for local writers to showcase their works. Additionally, Fight Night provides the community and artists alike with movement and other physical skills through monthly stage combat classes. T3 is also thrilled to announce the Norma Young Advanced Acting Lab, in collaboration with Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, will be entering its 5th year. Students will have access to masterclasses hosted by industry professionals and exclusive insight on the professional production process at Theatre Three then conclude the course with a professionally produced showcase.

Subscribers can renew their subscriptions currently, and new subscriptions and single tickets will go on sale the week of September 15th. Single tickets for Venus in Fur are on sale now. For more information, go to Theatre3Dallas.com, call the Theatre Three Box Office at 214-871-3300, or send an email to boxoffice@theatre3dallas.com. Theatre Three is located at 2688 Laclede St., Dallas, TX 75201.

About the shows:

Venus in Fur

September 19-October 20, 2024

Theatre Too

Written by David Ives

Inspired by Leopold von Sacher-Masoch's 1870's novel Venus in Furs, this captivating story unfolds during an audition where playwright-director Thomas Novachek meets the enigmatic actress, Vanda Jordan. As Vanda auditions for the lead role in Thomas's new play, the lines between reality and fiction blur, leading to a provocative exploration of power dynamics, gender roles, and the nature of dominance and submission.

Carrie: The Musical

October 3- November 3, 2024

Norma Young Arena Stage

Book by Lawrence D. Cohen

Lyrics by Dean Pitchford

Music by Michael Gore

Based on the novel by Stephen King

Based on the novel by Stephen King and adapted from the cult classic film of the same name, this musical features a powerful score and dramatic storytelling, making it a thrilling exploration of vengeance, empowerment and the supernatural.

Sleuth

November 14- December 15, 2024

Theatre Too

Written by Anthony Shaffer

A cunning mystery writer, Andrew Wyke, invites his wife's lover, Milo Tindle, to his secluded English manor, setting off a deadly game of manipulation and deceit. As the tension rises, surprising twists keep the audience guessing the dramatic end.

Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812

November 29- December 29, 2024

Norma Young Arena Stage

Written by Dave Malloy

Experience a vibrant musical spectacle set in 19th-century Russia, where romance and intrigue unfold admist glittering ballrooms and tumultuous relationships. The musical is based on a 70 page segment of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace. With a unique blend of electro-pop and Russian Folk-inspired music, this immersive show is perfect for T3's Arena Stage. Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 received multiple Tony Awards. Celebrate love, passion, and the timeless pursuit of happiness.

Debbie Does Dallas: The Musical

January 23-February 23, 2025

Theatre Too

Adapted by Erica Schmidt

Music by Andrew Sherman

Conceived by Susan L. Schwartz

This lively stage adaptation of the infamous 1978 adult film that follows Debbie Benton, a small-town girl with big dreams of becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader. Determined to raise funds for her trip to Dallas, Debbie and her friends embark on a series of misadventures, blending comedy, music, and cheeky humor along the way.

Intimate Apparel

March 27-April 20, 2025

Norma Young Arena Stage

Written by Lynn Nottage

Step into early 20th-century New York City with this captivating drama by Lynn Nottage, one of the greatest living playwrights and a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner. The story explores the journey of ambition and personal growth as Esther, an African-American seamstress, navigates a complex web of relationships and romantic correspondence with a distant admirer. Audiences are drawn into a rich tapestry of emotions and societal challenges.

The Mystery of Irma Vep

April 24- May 18, 2025

Theatre Too

Written by Charles Ludlam

Set in a spooky English manor, this fast-paced and campy parody by Charles Ludlam features two actors who portray an array of eccentric characters, including mysterious housekeeper, a suspicious lord, and various supernatural beings. As the story unfolds, audiences are treated to a whirlwind of gothic melodrama, vampire lore, and supernatural shenanigans.

Xanadu

June 5- July 6, 2025

Norma Young Arena Stage

Book by Douglas Carter

Music and Lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar

This high-energy, roller-skating extravaganza brings the 1980 cult film Xanadu to life on stage. Set in Venice Beach, California, the musical follows Sonny Malone, a struggling artist who encounters Kira, a beautiful Greek muse. With Kira's guidance and a touch of divine inspiration, they embark on a mission to revive a rundown roller disco and reignite Sonny's artistic passion.

For more information about Theatre Three, please visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More