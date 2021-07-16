Theatre Arlington to Launch Major Renovation Project

Theatre Arlington is pleased to announce they have selected LBL Architects and RJM Contractors to lead their renovation project made possible in-part by a generous grant from the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation earlier this spring. As Arlington's only live theater, 30,000 people from 3 to 103 years old attend shows and educational programming every season at Theatre Arlington - all in a building that has been adequate for many years, but it is no longer enough to support them now or in the future. All of that is about to change!

Theatre Arlington has carefully selected LBL Architects to bring their vision to life for their 56-year-old former lumberyard-turned-theater. LBL Architects, based in Arlington since 1965, provides a full range of architectural and engineering services to clients of all sizes, representing the latest advancements in architectural design. "As the oldest architectural firm in Arlington, we have worked with many of the mainstay organizations in the city and we are very appreciative to be working with Theatre Arlington," said Tom McCarty, LBL vice-president. "They have tirelessly served our citizens for decades, and we are excited to help improve their facilities so they can continue to bring great live performances to the public and showcase the talented youth and professionals in our community."

To oversee the largest renovation in Theatre Arlington's history, the theater also has selected RJM Contractors. Based in Fort Worth, RJM is a leading contractor in the region with more than 30 years of construction experience, known for their craftsmanship, project management and cost control measures. Kenny Buyers, vice president of RJM, said, "RJM Contractors is more than thrilled to have been selected to work alongside LBL Architects and Theatre Arlington for this renovation project. We are grateful for the opportunity to showcase our work in such a historic area of Arlington, and we are extremely excited to work with this team and have the vision of this renovation come to life. "

Executive Producer, Steven D. Morris, staff and the board of directors of Theatre Arlington are thrilled to start hearing the hammering, pounding and all the welcome noises associated with demolition and renovations. The performance venue, which was previously the Kier Lumberyard building, has served the theater well since 1991 but will not be able to support them as they move into the future as a Small Professional Theatre. Theatre Arlington's $3 million renovation project will include:

Exterior/lobby improvements

~ New exterior

~ Expanded entry with new box office

~ Expanded lobby

~ Concessions / bar area

Inside the theater

Comfortable, new theater seating

New stage with turntable

State-of-the-art lights, sound and video projections

Expanded wing space backstage

New dressing rooms

Two new classrooms for classes and summer camps

In the Education Building

~ Updated rehearsal hall

~ Improvements on three existing classrooms

~ Updated meeting spaces

Renovation is expected to be complete by December, in time for the theater to welcome audiences back in January 2022 for their 49th season. These much-needed improvements extend far beyond the edges of the stage. The enhanced production quality and patron experience, combined with the theater's targeted efforts to become a more diverse theater onstage and in the seats, will allow Theatre Arlington to shine even brighter as the heart of the city's cultural district.

This is one of the most exciting times in the history of Theatre Arlington. However, this renovation project needs the support of the community to succeed. The theater is currently 78 percent to their $3 million goal. Construction updates, details and donation links can be accessed on the theater's website - https://theatrearlington.org/renovation-project/.