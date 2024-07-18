Theatre Arlington To Present The Heartfelt Musical BIG FISH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Arlington will present "Big Fish," a heartwarming musical about love, family, and the magic of storytelling.

Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, "Big Fish" brings to life the epic story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman with a penchant for telling larger-than-life tales. Edward's son, Will, seeks to uncover the truth behind his father's fantastical stories and understand the man behind the myths.

The show will be directed by Mark Mullino who Theatre Arlington audiences might remember from his music direction of the critically acclaimed and sold-out production of “Avenue Q” in Theatre Arlington's 2023 season. He'll also be joined by Vonda K Bowling as music director and Kelly McCain choreographing the piece.

This brilliant all-star cast includes a number of Dallas-Fort Worth favorites including David Lugo as Edward, Cara Statham Serber as Sandra Bloom, and Esteban Vilchez making this Theatre Arlington debut as Will.

The rest of the cast consists of Hannah Arguelles, Kevin Davis Jr., Presley Duyck, Wyatt Hartz, Jessica Humphrey, Hunter Hurt, Nick McGeoy, Bryson Peterson, Reyna Sanchez, and Adam Thomas.

“Big Fish” will open August 9 at 7:30 pm and will continue through August 25 with the following schedule: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30pm. Sundays at 2pm

For more information and to purchase tickets: TheatreArlington.org. Box Office: 817.275.7661

ABOUT THEATRE ARLINGTON:

Located in the center of Arlington's Cultural Arts District, Theatre Arlington is one of the largest semi-professional, non-profit theaters in the Southwest with roots that date back to 1973 and a roaming theater group known as The Potluck Players. Fifty years later, the staff and board of directors are still as dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in North Texas by presenting superior, diverse, artistic experiences through performance, production, and education as they were during their humble beginnings.

