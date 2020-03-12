Theatre Arlington Presents DAMN YANKEES

Waiting on deck in Downtown Arlington's Cultural Arts District is the Theatre Arlington's musical, Damn Yankees by Douglass Wallop and George Abbott, with music and lyrics by Jerry Ross and Richard Adler. Based on Wallop's best-selling novel, The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant, the story centers on middle-aged baseball fanatic Joe Boyd who trades his soul to the Devil (a.k.a. Mr. Applegate) for a chance to lead his beloved Washington Senators to victory in a pennant race against the New York Yankees. Fort Worth legend, and nationally known actor, David Coffee, will star as Mr. Applegate as a part of Theatre Arlington's new Actors' Equity Association's Small Professional Theatre Contract. This devilishly funny, Tony award-winning musical, including a Tony for Best Musical, opens March 27th in downtown Arlington.

Theatre Arlington's production of Damn Yankees is directed by Steven D. Morris with musical direction by Mark Dennis Miller and choreography by Lori Woods Blondin. The production also stars Eric Wright as Joe Hardy and Mattie Lillian Davis as Lola with Rema Martinez as Meg Boyd, Darret Hart as Joe Boyd, Abi Abel as Doris, Nate Davis as Vernon, Jake Kelly Harris as Sohovik, Landry Beckley as Smokey, Tim Crabb as Rocky, Nolan Shaver as Van Buren, Sean Sicard as Henry, Layne Hill as Linville, Donovan Marie Lawson as Gloria, Eric Helsel as Welch, Mattie Lillian Davis as Lola, Bria Huckaby as Miss Weston, Torre Younhans as Commissioner/Reporter, Truman Thompson as Postmaster and ensemble members, Ashley Tysor and Lisa Ward.

The production team includes Kevin Brown (Set Designer) Bryan Stevenson (Light Designer), Bill Eickenloff (Sound Designer), Angie Glover (Scenic Artist), Robin Dotson (Properties Designer), Karen Murk Potter (Costume Designer), Lauren Urso (Assistant Director) and Jake Kelly Harris (Dance Captain).

Damn Yankees will open on Friday, March 27th and is sponsored by Edward Jones Financial Advisors, Craig Lidell, Charlie Blauvelt and Jack Webb. A post-show reception with the cast and crew sponsored by Texas Live! and Lockhart Smokehouse will immediately follow the show and will include dessert provided by Cooper Street Bakery, the official bakery of Theatre Arlington.

See website for more information and to purchase tickets: www.TheatreArlington.org

Box Office: 817.275.7661





