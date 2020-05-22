Theaters in Texas Are Awaiting the Governor's Guidance on Re-Opening

NBC DFW has reported that while Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued guidelines for the reopening of businesses including movie theaters, restaurants and more, entertainment and arts venues like theaters have not received guidance from the government on how to begin operations, and many are figuring out how to move forward.

Christie M. Howard, the Managing Director of the Jubilee Theatre spoke of the frustration in being overlooked by government plans.

"It's the not knowing. If we could open tomorrow, next week, that's great," Howard said. "But if in your plan, if your idea of public safety if what's best for us is for us to no open until late fall, then give us that heads up."

