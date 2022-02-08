The U.S. Army Field Band And Soldiers' Chorus To Present Free Concert At Bass Hall, March 8

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced today that The United States Army Field Band and Soldiers' Chorus will be presenting a free concert at Bass Hall March 8. Tickets are free, but reservations are required. Reservations are available now!

The U.S. Army Field Band presents "America the Beautiful," a celebration of all there is to love about our nation. Take in unparalleled natural landscapes and meet the warm and welcoming people on a musical and visual journey across our country. We honor the veterans of every generation who answered the call to defend this great land, and recognize the Soldiers standing guard today in more than 140 countries around the work who are proud to call America "home."

The Concert Band & Soldiers' Chorus are the oldest and largest of The U.S. Army Field Band's performing components. Founded in 1946 and 1957 respectively, these two ensembles combine to present joint concerts on their national tours. They have performed in all 50 states and 30 foreign countries for audiences totaling hundreds of millions.

The 60-member Concert Band and 29-member Soldiers' Chorus perform regularly in some of the most famous concert halls in the world, and just as often in the humblest auditoriums in the smallest of communities. The joining of these two ensembles allows them to offer unparalleled versatility of programming, ranging from orchestral masterworks and operatic arias to Sousa marches, jazz classics, and Broadway musicals. The band and chorus also perform independently, and have recently shared the stage with such ensembles as the Boston Pops, the Cincinnati Pops, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and the National Symphony Orchestra.

In addition to their national tours, formal concerts, chamber recitals, and educational outreach, members of the Concert Band & Soldiers' Chorus frequently represent the Army at formal and ceremonial functions, including the Presidential Inaugural Parade, presidential funerals, the Army All-American Bowl, and diplomatic efforts overseas.

Tickets to this event are free, however reservations are required. Seats can be reserved only online at www.basshall.com. The Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) on-site box office is open 1 hour prior to and during PAFW presentations. The PAFW remote box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am-5:00pm. We ask for your patience and understanding as communication may be delayed and take longer than normal. Additional show information is available at www.basshall.com. Tickets for this event will be digital only. For more information on mobile tickets, please visit www.basshall.com/mobiletickets.

To view the latest health and safety protocols that will be in place at Bass Hall, including masks and new entry requirements, please visit www.basshall.com/reopeningplans. Performing Arts Fort Worth will continue to update and adjust Bass Hall's reopening plan protocols as COVID-19 guidelines evolve.